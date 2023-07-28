Report – Everton Switching Sights to Brazilian Winger

Everton FC’s Transfer Pursuits: From Wilfried Gnonto to Tete

In the football world, the whisper of transfer season brings an air of anticipation and speculation. Everton FC, always a bustling hub of activity during these months, are no exception. Football Transfers reports the club’s intense scouting activity for potential reinforcements, with a particular focus on Brazilian winger, Tete.

Gnonto Negotiations at Standstill

Initially, the Merseyside outfit were set on securing Leeds United’s Italian prodigy, Wilfried Gnonto. However, despite several discussions, a consensus on a fee remains elusive. This stalemate has redirected Everton’s attention to alternative talents.

Everton’s Brazilian Attraction: Tete

Tete, currently tied to Shakhtar Donetsk, has spent his last two seasons on loan at Lyon and Leicester City. The Brazilian player has declared he won’t be returning to Ukraine for the upcoming campaign due to the ongoing conflict with Russia, paving a potential path to Goodison Park.

The Unsuccessful Pursuit of El Bilal Toure

In another strategic move, Everton set their sights on El Bilal Toure. The Toffees had been tracking the striker for over 18 months, only to be outmaneuvered by Atalanta. The Italian club struck a €30 million agreement, including bonuses, with Almeria for Toure.

Everton’s Alternative Options: Adams and Iheanacho

However, Everton’s scouts have not been idle. Among their potential signings are Southampton’s Che Adams and Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho. Both players have been discussed by the recruitment team, providing a more budget-friendly solution compared to the high-valued Toure.

A potential advantage in Everton’s bid for Adams lies in the interest Southampton have shown in Mason Holgate. The Saints are keen to compete with Sheffield United for the 26-year-old’s signature.

Everton’s New Arrivals

Ahead of the new season, Everton have welcomed Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal. Ashley Young also made a free transfer from Aston Villa, choosing the Toffees over newly-promoted Luton Town.

Young expressed his satisfaction with his choice:

“Him [Sean Dyche] and Everton is a good match and from what I’ve seen so far, all the players are willing to buy into it.”

He praised Dyche’s approach and acknowledged his role in drawing him to Everton, alongside the club’s loyal fan base and talented squad.

In the unforgiving battlefield of Premier League football, Everton’s pursuit of reinforcement exhibits a robust strategy. Whether it’s Gnonto, Tete, Adams, or Iheanacho, only the future will reveal who will don the Everton Blue next season.