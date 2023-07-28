Jose Cifuentes Set to Join Rangers FC – Report

Rangers FC Set to Welcome Jose Cifuentes from Los Angeles FC

In the pulsating world of football, transfer season unfurls its unique blend of excitement, speculation, and a dash of apprehension. For Scottish Premiership titans, Rangers FC, the latest buzz circles around the imminent arrival of Jose Cifuentes from Los Angeles FC. This development, as reported by Football Insider, signifies the Gers’ proactive approach to strengthening their squad for the upcoming season.

The Long-Awaited Announcement

Following weeks of negotiations with Los Angeles FC, the anticipated confirmation of Cifuentes’ signing is expected to break early next week. This development comes on the heels of the successful acquisition of necessary visas for the 24-year-old midfielder.

From Pre-Contract to Full Agreement

Rangers boss Michael Beale had earlier confirmed on 21st July that Cifuentes had agreed to a pre-contract, with plans for the Ecuadorian to don the Light Blues’ kit in January 2024. However, a shift in strategy saw Rangers FC and Los Angeles FC come to a full agreement to expedite the playmaker’s move to Scotland within the summer transfer window.

The clubs have spent days fine-tuning the specifics of Cifuentes’ release fee, a complex task finally culminating in an agreed-upon deal.

A Win for Rangers Amidst Heated Competition

Several other clubs, including Leeds United and Espanyol, had been tracking the progress of the talented Ecuadorian. Despite the keen interest from others, it is Rangers FC who have successfully added him to their ranks, showcasing their pull in the transfer market.

Cifuentes’ Impressive Track Record

Cifuentes boasts a solid performance record, with two goals and five assists in his 26 appearances for Los Angeles FC this season alone. Since his association with the MLS expansion franchise in 2020, he has contributed 15 goals and 20 assists in 121 appearances, making him a compelling addition to the Rangers’ lineup.

Rangers’ Summer Signings

With the Scottish Premiership’s kick-off set for 5th August, Rangers FC have been busy in the transfer market, adding seven new players to their squad. Cyriel Dessers, Sam Lammers, Dujon Sterling, Kieran Dowell, Jack Butland, Leon Balogun, and Abdullah Sima have all been welcomed to Ibrox, joining forces with the soon-to-be-announced Jose Cifuentes.

The promise of a thrilling season lies ahead for Rangers, their formidable team, and their global legion of fans. Watch this space for the official announcement of Cifuentes’ signing, marking yet another milestone in the Gers’ robust summer transfer strategy.