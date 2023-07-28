Report – Second Bid for Midfielder Being Prepared By Hammers

Persistent Pursuit: West Ham Determined to Secure James Ward-Prowse

The summer transfer season has invariably woven a narrative of its own. A central character in this year’s tale is none other than Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse. For East London’s West Ham, the pursuit of the seasoned midfielder is far from over.

The Initial Bid: West Ham’s Keen Interest

When West Ham first expressed their interest in the skilled midfielder with a £20 million proposal, it was decisively rebuffed by Southampton. The Saints, recently relegated from the Premier League, set a hefty £40 million price tag on their captain, demonstrating a robust stance against letting their star player depart easily, as reported by talkSPORT below.

BREAKING: #WHUFC are preparing a second bid for #SaintsFC captain James Ward-Prowse. The Hammers' initial offer of £20m falls well below Southampton's £40m valuation. – talkSPORT sources understand 📻 LISTEN: https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/RiS32Lykdx — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 28, 2023

The Stance of Southampton: Standing Their Ground

In a transfer saga that has seen the likes of relegated sides Leeds and Leicester plundered by rival clubs, Southampton has set a different tone. The South Coast outfit are not willing to be bulldozed into a less-than-favourable agreement.

This sentiment was echoed by Saints Sporting Director Jason Wilcox when speaking to SunSport. “If we get the right offer, we will consider it. Consider is an important word because we don’t have to sell. We’re a big football club. We’re not going to allow players to leave if we don’t feel it’s a win-win,” he said.

A Message to West Ham: Honour the Price or Retreat

The message to West Ham’s David Sullivan and board is explicit: respect the valuation, or direct your search elsewhere. It’s a clear stance that resonates within the football community, shaping the ethos of a club that refuses to succumb to an unsatisfactory deal.

West Ham’s Response: Determination Fuels a Second Offer

Signs point to West Ham rising to the challenge set forth by Southampton. News of a second offer in the works suggests that they are willing to step up to secure the services of Ward-Prowse.

David Moyes’ side’s need for a new midfielder became increasingly pressing following the sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal during this transfer window. A number of potential targets have been linked to the club, but the apparent second offer for Ward-Prowse shows that their interest in him is far from casual.

The Attraction of Ward-Prowse: A Proven Performer

The reason behind West Ham’s focused pursuit of Ward-Prowse isn’t enigmatic. A free-kick specialist, he has been a bastion of consistency in his 300-plus games in the Premier League. His skills, experience, and leadership would undeniably be a significant addition to any squad.

In this relentless pursuit of a player deemed crucial to their plans, West Ham’s determination is evident. The chase for James Ward-Prowse adds another intriguing thread to the narrative of this year’s transfer season, promising yet more twists and turns in the days ahead.