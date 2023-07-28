Man City Defender To Be Rewarded With New Deal

A Lucrative Deal for Nathan Ake: Man City’s Versatile Ace Earns His Stripes

In the swirling vortex of the football universe, stars can sometimes be overshadowed by brighter counterparts. But amid the constellation of talent at Manchester City, one star in particular is set to shine a little brighter. Enter Nathan Ake, the Dutch defender set to be handsomely rewarded with a lucrative contract extension.

A Stellar Journey from Bournemouth to Etihad

Ake, a versatile stalwart on the pitch, initially stepped into the Man City galaxy from Bournemouth in the summer of 2020. The £41 million transaction saw the 28-year-old Dutchman make the switch, a move that has since reaped generous rewards for City.

Over the course of his tenure, Ake has donned the City Blue 81 times, instrumental in delivering three Premier League titles and the historic Treble, which included the FA Cup and Champions League trophies. Ake’s multifaceted prowess, equally at home as a left-back or centre-half, has made him an indispensable part of Pep Guardiola’s star-studded ensemble at the Etihad Stadium.

A New Chapter for the Dutch Prodigy

Ake’s standing within the ranks is about to be appropriately acknowledged through a lucrative contract renewal. The Netherlands international had initially penned a five-year deal upon his Manchester debut. However, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, a contract extension is now solidified. A verbal agreement has been reached, and Ake is expected to secure a notable salary augmentation once ink meets paper.

EXCL: Manchester City have reached an agreement with Nathan Aké, it’s done — set to be sealed in the next days 🔵🔒 After talks progressing earlier this week, verbal agreement reached today. New long term deal in place with salary to be increased. Here we go 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/nSDVBEbGDs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2023

Ake: The Reliable Answer to City’s Defensive Dilemmas

In the wake of the departures of Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal and Joao Cancelo’s loan to Bayern Munich last season, City found themselves grappling with a dearth of left-back options. This presented a challenge for the defensive line-up of a team known for its watertight defence.

But as it turns out, the solution was already within their ranks. Stepping up to the challenge, Ake has demonstrated himself to be an invaluable resource in even the most unyielding defensive units.

In this sport, where every move on the pitch can tip the balance of power, Nathan Ake’s contract extension could well be Manchester City’s winning strategy. The Dutchman’s commitment to City ensures the Blues retain a key piece of their defensive jigsaw. The world will now eagerly watch as Ake continues his star-turn, firmly etching his place in Manchester City’s glittering galaxy.