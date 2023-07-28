Brentford Test Forest’s Resilience with Bid For Star Man

Brentford’s interest in Nottingham Forest’s prodigy Brennan Johnson, the Wales international, is no secret. A persistent pursuit that stretches back over a couple of years, has once again hit a roadblock, with Forest demonstrating their unyielding stance in retaining their star player. Notably, this disclosure has been substantiated by the Telegraph.

Persistence Meets Resistance

Brentford’s second bid for the summer, amounting to a staggering £40 million, was promptly rebuffed by Nottingham Forest, who appraise their cherished forward at a lofty figure north of £50 million. Even after Brentford’s opening gambit of £30 million was turned down on the summer transfer window’s inauguration, the club refused to withdraw its interest.

Their latest proposal, carrying a hefty guarantee of £35 million, sweetened with incentives and instalments pushing the total sum closer to £40 million, was met with the same intractable response.

From Championship Hopeful to Premier League Prodigy

The integral role Johnson played in Nottingham Forest’s ascend to the Premier League cannot be overstated. The homegrown talent has certainly been noticed and not just within the confines of the Forest. Brentford, with their sights set on building upon last season’s commendable ninth-place finish, have identified Johnson as a priority target.

Fueling this pursuit further is the absence of their talismanic forward Ivan Toney, benched due to an eight-month suspension for infringing Football Association’s betting norms. This predicament has intensified Brentford’s long-standing interest in Johnson, a player they have made at least three advances for during Forest’s stint in the Championship league.

Keeping their Crown Jewel

The Forest’s unwillingness to part with their homegrown star is palpable. However, a potential offer upwards of £50 million could place the Forest in a predicament, considering the looming spectre of breaching financial regulations.

Despite grappling with an ankle injury from his international duties, the 22-year-old Johnson is projected to return to the pitch next week, further solidifying his stature within the team.

Forest’s head coach Steve Cooper reassured fans post their pre-season friendly against Leeds: “Brennan is making decent progress in terms of the plan for his recovery. We are hoping that he’ll be back training with us next week at some stage so that’s good.”

Reflecting on the readiness for the new season, Cooper said, “That will give him a couple of weeks to get some training and maybe some game-time under his belt to get him available for the start of the season which is what we want.”

Certainly, Johnson’s contribution is not only essential on the field but also in terms of morale and spirit. His possible return comes as a relief to both the coach and fans, reminding everyone that the fight to retain their star is justified. As Brentford looms with their deep pockets, the story of Brennan Johnson has turned into a saga of resilience and loyalty, with the next chapter yet to be penned.