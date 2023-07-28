Newcastle Eye Double Defensive Signings

Newcastle United’s Dual Signing Strategy Unfolds

Newcastle United, the beloved team hailing from St James’ Park, are setting the football transfer market abuzz, with plans for reinforcing its defensive lines refusing to be curbed after procuring Harvey Barnes. The club’s strategic roadmap is heavily hinting at acquiring both a left-back and a centre-back.

Tino Livramento – A Flexible Foothold for Newcastle United’s Defence

In their pursuit of defensive refinement, Newcastle’s eye is fixed on Tino Livramento. The Southampton prodigy’s potential has drawn wide attention, primarily due to his flexibility in filling both left-back and right-back positions. Despite a seemingly unsuccessful £30 million bid for the 20-year-old sensation, the Saints may not hold onto their £50 million evaluation for long.

Indeed, the talent and potential that Livramento possesses have not eluded Newcastle’s boss, Eddie Howe, who seems to hold a high regard for the former Chelsea player.

Following Livramento’s return from a horrifying anterior cruciate ligament injury that side-lined him for over a year, Newcastle is undeterred in their mission to acquire him. After marking his return with two substitute appearances towards the end of the 2022-23 season, Livramento is back on the radar of various clubs, including Chelsea, which has an active £38 million buy-back clause for the young player this summer.

Newcastle’s Bid for Axel Disasi – A Move Toward Champions League

With Champions League football within grasp, Newcastle are looking beyond just enhancing their wing defence. The team is also eyeing the augmentation of their centre-back reserves.

As per the report, the team has initiated talks with AS Monaco to secure Axel Disasi’s signature. These rumours, originating from Football Insider, have been swirling since 18th July, adding a new level of excitement to the team’s strategic moves.

These ambitious plans follow the closure of deals for Harvey Barnes and Italy’s Sandro Tonali, while Allan Saint-Maximin bids farewell to St James’ Park. These high-profile transfers are testament to the exciting direction the club is taking in its mission to fortify its ranks, as Newcastle United continue to keep the football transfer world on its toes.