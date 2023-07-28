Italy and Turkey Join Forces For Euro Bid

Euro 2032: A United Bid from Italy and Turkey

In an unexpected twist to the international football landscape, Turkey and Italy have made a strategic decision to unify their bids for Euro 2032. Turkey, which had been ambitiously eyeing hosting rights for both 2028 and 2032, has reached out to Italy, paving the way for a potent alliance that could challenge the collective bid of the UK and Republic of Ireland.

A New Chapter in the Euro Host Bidding Game

This calculated move is reminiscent of the recent World Cup hosting triad of the US, Canada, and Mexico, suggesting that the trend for co-hosting football mega-events is not just a passing phase. There’s evidence that the formula brings with it not just the thrill of the competition, but the involvement of a broader fanbase and a more sustainable design model. It’s a tactic that has the potential to revolutionise the way the sport navigates its future.

“We are facing a historic turning point that aims to enhance continental football. Football wants to be an ideal bridge for sharing passions and emotions related to sport,” said Gabriele Gravina, president of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

UEFA’s Role in the Joint-Bid Evolution

With the joint bid now on the table, UEFA’s role has become central to this novel landscape. The governing body must ensure that the amalgamated bid complies with stringent regulations. Should the partnership receive approval, an official announcement will be made at the UEFA Executive Committee meeting scheduled on 10 October.

“If the joint bid does comply with such requirements, it will be submitted to the UEFA Executive Committee at the meeting scheduled on 10 October, where the appointments for 2028 and 2032 will be made. Decisions on venues and match schedules will be made at a later stage,” said a UEFA spokesperson.

A Potent Symbiosis: Turkey and Italy

Turkey and Italy’s combined bid promises a rich, vibrant, and varied landscape for Euro 2032, should they secure the hosting rights. Turkey, which played host to June’s Champions League final, is yet to stage an international football tournament. A successful bid could set a precedent for the country and offer fans an entirely new experience.

Italy, on the other hand, boasts a rich footballing history and experience in hosting international tournaments, with the Euros in 1968 and 1980, not to mention Rome’s Stadio Olimpico being a selected venue at Euro 2020. This mix of the new and the established, the proven and the potential, could prove a compelling proposition to UEFA.

The Implications for the UK and Republic of Ireland Bid

While Turkey’s solo campaign for 2028 remains a hurdle to the UK and Republic of Ireland’s joint bid, this unexpected partnership with Italy could shift the playing field. Should Turkey officially withdraw from the 2028 bidding process following the green light for their 2032 joint bid, it would leave the path clear for the UK and Republic of Ireland.

The clock is ticking, and all eyes now turn to UEFA’s decision on 10 October, a date that could well shape the future of the beautiful game in Europe.