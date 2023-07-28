Medical Seals Liverpool Deal – Another Midfield Transfer Done

Fabinho’s Liverpool Chapter Closes with Saudi Sojourn

Fabinho Completes Saudi Medical

Fabinho’s Merseyside tale is seemingly nearing its final page. The midfield maestro from Brazil has recently concluded the “second phase” of his medical check-ups in the glitzy city of Dubai, as reported by Itti Mania, with an image to vouch for it.

Contrary to some media speculation, spearheaded by certain notable names hinting that the Brazilian was yet to jet off to the Middle East, the evidence seems irrefutable. With a looming £40 million switch to Al Ittihad, Fabinho is poised to become the latest Liverpool sensation to embrace the Saudi Arabian football scene this transfer window.

Why the Delay?

Al Ittihad’s pursuit of the versatile player wasn’t without its dramas. The transfer roller-coaster had its moments of uncertainty, predominantly attributed to the Saudi club’s ‘proof of funds’. But as the saying goes, “where there’s smoke, there’s fire”, and this transfer blaze has certainly been stoked, especially with the medical proceedings underway.

Reds’ Midfield Conundrum

It’s been a whirlwind transfer window for the Anfield side. The arrivals of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have surely been headliners, but the exits of stalwarts such as Jordan Henderson and now, Fabinho, coupled with the departure of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and James Milner, have undeniably punctured the heart of Liverpool’s midfield.

Yet, in the ebb and flow of football’s transfer dynamics, one departure often paves the way for another arrival. With Fabinho’s exit drawing closer, the Reds’ silver lining seems to be their intensified pursuit of Romeo Lavia. Liverpool’s initial overture of £37 million for the promising 19-year-old was rebuffed by Southampton. But, the Anfield war chest, now bolstered by Fabinho’s imminent departure, is likely to be wielded again for a heightened bid.

The Clock is Ticking for Klopp

Jurgen Klopp’s renowned tactical ingenuity is facing a fresh challenge. Without a natural holding midfielder, Liverpool’s game dynamics could be in for a shake-up. Integrating a fresh face, especially next to stalwarts like Trent Alexander-Arnold, and especially in such a pivotal role, will require time – a luxury Liverpool might not have.

As the sands of the transfer hourglass rapidly deplete, anticipation builds. One thing is almost certain, the confirmation of Fabinho’s next chapter in Saudi Arabia awaits.