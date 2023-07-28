Manchester United Match Fiorentina’s £30m Asking Price for Amrabat

Amrabat on the Verge of Man Utd Move

It’s been a bustling summer at Old Trafford with new arrivals and departures. One name stands out as an imminent arrival: Sofyan Amrabat. The Moroccan international from Fiorentina has piqued the interest of Manchester United’s management, primarily their newly appointed manager, Erik ten Hag. This move seems to be edging closer as United has reportedly matched the Italian side’s asking price.

Man Utd Ups Their Ante

Despite the recent arrival of Andre Onana from Inter Milan, Man Utd continues to scout for talent, with the objective of strengthening their midfield. Former Ajax gaffer, Erik ten Hag, views Amrabat as an ideal candidate to enhance his current squad, especially in the light of potential departures of Fred and Scott McTominay.

Mason Mount’s recent addition to the team has also strengthened the squad, but Ten Hag sees him in a more advanced role than Amrabat, indicating a broader scope in the United’s midfield setup.

The Red Devils were initially reluctant to meet Fiorentina’s £30 million asking price for Amrabat, aiming to negotiate a better deal. But the situation has shifted according to Sport Italia, which states that United have now met Fiorentina’s valuation. This agreement is anticipated to be accepted by the Serie A club.

Fiorentina’s Stalwart to Red Devil

Reports now suggest that the Moroccan midfield dynamo is ‘one step away’ from a switch to Old Trafford this summer. Notably, the midfielder has reportedly prioritised Man Utd over other top-tier suitors.

Clubs such as Liverpool, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid were said to be in the running for Amrabat’s signature, but these teams have opted to pursue other targets for this transfer window. Amrabat, it seems, had his heart set on a move to United, even turning down an opportunity to join Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

The Hojlund Chase

Aside from Amrabat, Rasmus Hojlund of Atalanta remains a prime target for United. However, no agreement has yet been reached on the Danish international’s transfer fee, which could potentially reach €100m, as hinted by Atalanta’s manager, Gian Piero Gasperini. The competition has heated up with Paris Saint-Germain also reportedly entering the race for the midfielder. However, the lure of Old Trafford seems to be swaying Hojlund towards United.