Chelsea Cautious Over Approach for Premier League Winger – Romano

Michael Olise: A Calculated Pause for Chelsea FC

Football transfers are akin to a well-choreographed ballet, where the actors’ precision, timing, and discretion are paramount. Among the newest actors in this dance is Michael Olise, Crystal Palace’s vibrant star, attracting attention from the likes of Chelsea FC and Manchester City. Despite reports of an offer on the table, Chelsea, under Mauricio Pochettino, appears to be playing it safe.

The Pull of Stamford Bridge for Michael Olise

At only 21, Olise has earned himself an impressive reputation. Under contract at Selhurst Park until 2026, the youngster has sparked interest from heavyweights Chelsea FC and Manchester City. An air of caution seems to linger over Stamford Bridge, with no heavy move made for Olise yet.

Reports from France suggest that Chelsea have offered a generous £39 million for Olise. They claim the young player is drawn towards the project underway at Stamford Bridge, a project known for a high-paced, attacking style of football under Pochettino’s stewardship.

Chelsea FC’s focus on infusing youth into their ranks further substantiates these reports. With 26-year-old Ben Chilwell being the third-oldest outfield player in Chelsea’s pre-season squad, it’s clear the club is prioritising young talent.

The Chess Game over Olise’s Transfer

While there’s news about a £35m release clause for Olise at Crystal Palace, Chelsea FC seem to play a different game. They have reportedly offered a higher fee to distribute the payments over multiple windows instead of a hefty lump sum. The Blues used a similar tactic with Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez recently, making the reports of their bid for Olise plausible.

Chelsea’s Cautious Approach towards Olise

Despite these reports, Fabrizio Romano on his ‘Here We Go‘ podcast, stated that Chelsea FC are yet to submit a bid for Olise. Instead, the club plans to fully assess Olise’s injury before making a push for his signature.

Olise endured a hamstring tear during the U21 European Championships with France. This injury could see him miss the start of the Premier League season. Consequently, Chelsea FC, known for strategic decision-making, seem hesitant to sign Olise before understanding the extent of his injury fully.

This caution may also be rooted in the club’s recent recruitments. In the past six months, Chelsea have brought in three left-footed right wingers – Angelo Gabriel, Diego Moreira, and Noni Madueke. Furthermore, Kendry Paez, another prospective addition, is set to join when he turns 18 in 2025.

Chelsea’s keen interest in Olise is clear, but the club’s decision to hold back underscores a thoughtful approach to recruitment. As the transfer window unravels, the future of Michael Olise continues to be an intriguing narrative to follow.