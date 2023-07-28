From Dutch Champs to Rangers: Danilo’s Big Move

The Scottish Powerhouse Secures Danilo

The Scottish Premiership League (SPL) is buzzing with excitement as the Rangers have managed to snap up “exciting” frontman, Danilo from the reigning Dutch champions, Feyenoord. The precise financial details remain cloaked in secrecy.

The 24-year-old striker has committed to a five-year deal and carries with him an impressive record of netting 14 goals in 48 showings across all games during the previous season, a key factor in Feyenoord’s ascension to their first title victory since 2017.

The Journey from Ajax to Feyenoord

Last summer, the Brazilian made the switch from Ajax to Feyenoord, where he embarked on a four-year contract. His noteworthy performance at Feyenoord caught the eye of the Rangers manager, Michael Beale, who was already familiar with Danilo’s prowess from his Ajax days.

Manager’s Take on the New Addition

Beale is keen to emphasise the player’s proven track record. Speaking to the official Rangers website, he highlighted, “His goal per minute ratio is very good.” This, coupled with Danilo’s propensity for creating opportunities and scoring goals, sets the tone for an exhilarating time ahead at the Rangers.

The transfer wasn’t an overnight decision. As Beale puts it, “The discussions were ongoing for some time. Danilo really wanted this move and has a strong belief in the plan that we have for him and for the team moving forward.” This unswerving faith and ambition played a pivotal role in securing his place at Rangers.

Danilo’s Love Affair with Rangers

“Super happy” to be the eighth summer signing for the Scottish powerhouse, Danilo expressed his immediate affection for the club. He will join the squad for their journey to Germany in preparation for the impending friendly with Hoffenheim.

The footballer, a product of the Ajax youth system, is no stranger to title victories. Post a loan stint with top-flight rivals Twente, Danilo was instrumental in securing the 2020-21 title for Ajax with his 14 appearances. As he brings this winning spirit to the SPL, his move to the Rangers marks a thrilling new chapter in his career.