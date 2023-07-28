Chelsea Eye Marc Guehi in £60m Deal, Set for Shock Return

Chelsea Eyeing Marc Guehi for a £60m+ Return

With a shocking injury to Wesley Fofana, Chelsea is now reportedly eyeing a homecoming for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Emerging Talent from the Blues Academy

The 23-year-old emerged from the Chelsea youth academy, growing into a prospect that caught the eye of many in the football industry. His development didn’t go unnoticed, and he now finds himself back in the Blues’ spotlight as they search for Fofana’s replacement.

Crystal Palace’s Resolute Stance

Guehi has become a central figure at Crystal Palace. The promising defender is poised to step up as the new captain of the team, making the Eagles highly reluctant to part ways with him, especially after losing Wilfried Zaha to Galatasaray on a free transfer. A club insider revealed that Crystal Palace is expected to demand a transfer fee exceeding £60 million for Guehi.

Guehi’s Hesitation for a Chelsea Return

Despite Chelsea’s keen interest, Guehi himself is less convinced about a potential return to Stamford Bridge. His primary concern lies in the uncertainty surrounding his game time in the lead up to the upcoming European Championships.

Guehi’s Impressive Track Record

Guehi’s reservations aren’t baseless. The talented defender has recently broken into the England squad under Gareth Southgate, earning four caps since making his debut in March 2022. A staple in the Crystal Palace lineup, Guehi played in all but one of the Premier League fixtures last season, amounting to a whopping 40 outings in total.

The High-Value Defender

Securing Guehi’s signature won’t come cheap. He was acquired by Palace in 2021 for a sum of £20 million and currently has a weekly wage of £50,000. His contract is slated to run until June 2026. Despite his high value, interest from clubs like Liverpool, Newcastle, Arsenal, and Tottenham has remained muted due to the steep asking price set by the Selhurst Park club.

Chelsea’s Search for Reinforcements

Fofana’s anterior cruciate ligament injury, confirmed by BBC on 18 July, has sent Chelsea on a desperate hunt for reinforcements. Rumours are also circulating that the Blues are in advanced talks with Inter Milan over the transfer of Trevoh Chalobah. As Chelsea pushes to fill the void left by the injured Fofana, the summer transfer window is set to be an interesting one for the club.