Sheffield United’s £171m Takeover Twist: US Firm Eager for Control

Sheffield United Under the Gaze of 777 Partners

Whispers around Sheffield United’s ownership continue to swirl, as there’s fresh information on the horizon concerning a potential new stakeholder. Our sources close to the matter report that 777 Partners, the US-based investment firm, continue to show a keen interest in acquiring a controlling share of the Yorkshire-based Premier League club.

It’s clear their appetite for a prominent football club remains undiminished, despite their unsuccessful £600million bid for Everton this past summer. The Toffees spurned the American firm’s advances, opting to sign an exclusivity deal with MSP Holdings instead.

777 Partners Raising Funds for a Continued Pursuit

Undeterred by the Everton setback, 777 Partners have since accumulated a war chest of £171 million, reinforcing their investment ambitions in the world of football.

Sheffield United’s owner, Prince Abdullah, has recently hung a ‘For Sale’ sign on the club. The Saudi Arabian tycoon is reportedly eager to turn a profit on his stake. Bloomberg recently reported that Prince Abdullah has valued the club at a hefty £170 million, suggesting that 777 Partners’ funds could just about cover the asking price.

Other Contenders on the Radar

The chase for Sheffield United isn’t without competitors. Several groups from the US and Saudi Arabia have been linked to the potential takeover of the Blades, although discussions of a majority sale have cooled somewhat during the summer.

Sheffield United, though, is not the only club piquing the interest of 777 Partners. West Ham has also been on their radar, but Daniel Kretinsky’s increasing influence at the East London club has thrown a spanner in the works.

Potential Legal Woes for 777 Partners

777 Partners are no strangers to controversy. Recent reports have thrown them under a harsh spotlight, revealing allegations of fraud, kidnapping and extortion levelled against them. While these accusations persist, it remains to be seen how they might influence the potential deal for Sheffield United.