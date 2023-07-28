Gunners in Pole Position: Bitello’s Arsenal Transfer Imminent

Arsenal’s Transfer Talk: An Eye on Bitello

The wheels of the football transfer machinery are ceaselessly turning, with Arsenal believed to be in prime position to secure the signature of the prodigious 23-year-old Bitello, amid interest from other European powerhouses.

Emerging from Brazil’s football echelons, Bitello has mustered just two seasons in first team football, with one of those played in Serie B. However, his evident skill set has been enough to catch the attention of several clubs across Europe.

The Race to Sign: Arsenal Lead the Pack

The North London outfit’s interest in the promising Gremio player came to light earlier this month. Arsenal’s proactive approach has seen representatives dispatched to South America to enter into negotiation talks regarding a potential transfer. Gremio’s asking price is purported to be in the ballpark of £8.5m, a sum that Arsenal seems comfortable with.

Bitello, ready for a change of scenery, is reportedly keen to switch continents. Notably, it’s Arsenal who seem to be leading the pack in this pursuit. It is believed that the player’s potential was flagged to the Gunners by their Sporting Director, Edu, who utilised his robust network back in his homeland.

Rival Interest: Competition Heats Up

However, it’s important to note that Arsenal isn’t the only club to have tabled an offer for Bitello recently. Monaco, Porto, and Zenit St Petersburg are all understood to have initiated dialogues for the adaptable midfielder. The Gremio-Copa do Brasil semi-final clash with Flamengo was heavily observed by scouts, eager to monitor Bitello’s performance.

Despite the interest, Gremio president Alberto Guerra confirmed earlier this month that while there is a keen interest in Bitello, no formal proposal has been offered to date, thereby leaving the door open for further negotiations.

Gunners’ Summer Splurge: Reinforcing Arsenal

Arsenal has been active and assertive in the summer transfer market, further empowering Mikel Arteta’s squad with three significant signings. Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertz, and Declan Rice have all put pen to paper, the latter commanding a record British fee of £105m. However, an exodus is expected from the Emirates Stadium before the British window comes to a close on September 1, making room for the new entrants.