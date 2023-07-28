Sadio Mane’s Unexpected Journey: Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Now Al Nassr?

A Liverpool Icon’s Journey Continues

It was a footballing tale that began at Anfield, leading Sadio Mane to etch his name in Liverpool’s history books. However, the narrative is set to take an unprecedented turn, as the Senegal icon has reportedly agreed to personal terms with Saudi Arabian team Al Nassr. Departing from the Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich, Mane is set to embark on a new journey in the Middle East.

Mane’s Agreement with Al Nassr

It’s understood that Mane has given his verbal approval to an enhanced offer presented by the PIF-backed team from Riyadh. Trusted sources in the football community have hinted that the deal could be finalised very soon. Indeed, the dust has hardly settled on his departure from Liverpool a year ago, which saw Mane leaving behind his impressive six-year stint at Merseyside for a new challenge in Munich.

🚨✅ #Mane, #AlNassr accepted his demands, improving the terms of the bid which was verbally approved by Sadio. 🗣️ 🤝 #Bayern gave their verbal approval for the move as well. 🗓️ Now it's matter of details: the 🇸🇦 representatives will meet again all parties to finalize the deal. pic.twitter.com/RJQ9dRNBEE — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) July 27, 2023

The Struggles at Bayern Munich

Regrettably, the Ballon d’Or 2022 runner-up has found his German chapter quite challenging. Mane’s tenure at Bayern Munich has been marred with misfortune, starting with a fibula injury in November, which led to a three-month hiatus from the field. Upon his return, Mane seemed to struggle to regain his signature flair, raising questions about his future with the German champions.

In a somewhat disappointing season, the 31-year-old played a meagre 38 games, managing to find the back of the net 12 times. However, it wasn’t just Mane’s underperformance that raised eyebrows. The former Liverpool star was embroiled in an unsavoury bust-up with fellow team-mate Leroy Sane, which allegedly fractured his relations within the Bayern squad.

The Prospect of Familiar Faces in Saudi Arabia

If the rumours are to be believed, Mane won’t be short of familiar company in Saudi Arabia. Liverpool alumni, including Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson, have already marked their moves to the Pro League, while Fabinho’s £40m transfer is purportedly on the horizon.

Thomas Tuchel’s Plans for Bayern Munich

Meanwhile, Bayern’s manager Thomas Tuchel seems to be on a mission to bolster his attacking line-up, with rumours linking Harry Kane to Munich. It appears that a reshuffle is inevitable at Bayern Munich, one that could see a Liverpool legend bidding farewell to Germany.