Fulham and Ajax Agree on €22.5m Deal for Calvin Bassey

Calvin Bassey Joins the Ranks at Fulham

In a strategic move from the world of football transfers, Fulham FC has welcomed aboard the Nigeria international defender, Calvin Bassey. The agreement came into fruition as Bassey’s current team, Ajax, sealed a deal with Fulham for a whopping 22.5 million euros (£19.3 million).

Looking Ahead: Bassey’s Contract Details

The 23-year-old star has given the nod to a promising contract running until the summer of 2027. There’s a club option in the agreement to extend the contract by an additional year.

“I know how big of a club Fulham is, I didn’t have to think much about it,” expressed an elated Bassey.

The much-anticipated move is now subject to international clearance, which Fulham optimistically expects to receive by next week.

From Leicester to Rangers, and Now Ajax

Born in Italy but a Londoner at heart, Bassey has an illustrious football journey. He honed his skills at Leicester before making a name at Rangers in 2020. His stint with Rangers was nothing short of extraordinary. He won a league title and propelled the team to the Europa League final during a successful two-year tenure.

Subsequently, he moved to Ajax in a significant €23m (£17.2m) deal. “They always have quality players, they’re playing in the Premier League, the best league in the world,” Bassey said about his new club, Fulham.

An Impressive Record for Nigeria

With a decade-long career under his belt, Bassey has played for Nigeria 10 times. He made an impactful debut with the Super Eagles in a World Cup Qualifier last year.

A Top Target for Fulham: Words from Tony Khan

Fulham’s sporting director, Tony Khan, couldn’t hide his excitement about the new addition. “Calvin’s been a top target for us, so we’re all delighted that he’s committed for the long term with Fulham, and we’re looking forward to watching him progress,” he shared.