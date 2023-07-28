Levi Colwill: The Chelsea Talent Liverpool Won’t Forget

Liverpool’s Persistent Gaze: Levi Colwill’s Chelsea Conundrum

Football is often a game of admiration from afar, and for Liverpool FC, there’s one player they seemingly haven’t managed to take their eyes off – Chelsea’s emerging defender Levi Colwill.

Chelsea’s Rising Star: Levi Colwill’s Impressions

Chelsea, under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino, are nurturing a rising star. Levi Colwill, a young talent who spent the 2022/23 Premier League season on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion, has made his mark. In a report by London World, Pochettino praised the 20-year-old defender, stating:

“I am happy with him. His performance was good today, better than what I expected because it is only the first game with us after the season with Brighton. I am so happy. He can be one of the greatest centre-backs in England.”

From Brighton Loan to Chelsea First-Team

Colwill’s impressive stint at Brighton was a notable stepping stone in his career trajectory. Under Roberto De Zerbi, he played 1,207 minutes across 15 games, enhancing his reputation as a reliable centre-back. Before De Zerbi’s reign, under Graham Potter, Colwill saw considerably less action, making only two brief appearances for a total of 11 minutes.

Liverpool’s Lingering Interest: A Colwill Transfer?

The commanding display Colwill put on at Brighton did not go unnoticed. It managed to attract the attention of Liverpool FC who promptly registered their interest as soon as the transfer window opened. Despite Potter’s limited use of Colwill, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool clearly see the potential in the Chelsea centre-back.

A Three-Way Contest for Colwill’s Signature

However, Liverpool’s admiration isn’t solitary. The Reds’ interest has been rivalled by Brighton, who reportedly considered making an improved £40m bid for Colwill after an initial £30m offer was rejected by Chelsea. Manchester City also reportedly joined the fray, making the race for Colwill’s signature a three-way contest.

A Childhood Liverpool Fan: Colwill’s Anfield Affinity

Intriguingly Colwill is a childhood Liverpool supporter. The Reds were the team he adored growing up. Could this be a sign of future allegiances? Liverpool seem to believe so, with club chiefs reportedly prepared to submit a formal offer to Chelsea for Colwill’s transfer if the West London outfit decides to sanction a move.

Pochettino’s Role: Keeping Colwill at Stamford Bridge

Despite the swirling rumours around Colwill, Chelsea have shown clear intentions to retain the promising defender. Pochettino’s vocal praise for Colwill coupled with the player’s pre-season involvement suggests a prominent role in Chelsea’s squad. Such steps may prove pivotal in fending off external interest and securing Colwill’s commitment to Stamford Bridge.