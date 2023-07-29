Bayern Set Their Sights On Premier League Goalkeeper

Brentford’s Raya: A Bavarian Bait for Bayern?

The jigsaw puzzle of summer transfer rumours has just gained another piece. Germany’s titans, Bayern Munich, are reportedly in discussions with Brentford F.C. for their star goalkeeper, Spain’s David Raya. As stated by Sky Sports, the stalwart Bayern are yet to align with the Bees’ high expectations.

A Bees’ Buzz: £40m for Raya

Raya, Brentford’s prized shot-stopper, is presently at the top end of the club’s valuation. They’re holding out for a tidy £40m for the Spanish international. Raya, with only a year remaining on his contract, has expressed his eagerness to “make the next step in his career” as the summer transfer window unfolds.

Nonetheless, Brentford are not in a position where they must sell. The recent signing of Mark Flekken provides a healthy competition with Thomas Strakosha. The Bees’ management has confirmed they’re prepared to field three top ‘keepers should their valuation of Raya not be met.

The Goalkeeper Gauntlet: Raya and Flekken

Thomas Frank, the gaffer at Brentford, has labelled it a “big privilege” to command two goalkeepers of Raya and Flekken’s calibre. Frank, however, doesn’t dismiss the prospect of Raya departing the club.

Raya’s Suitors: From North London to Bavaria

Raya, over the summer, has been a name linked with some of the Premier League’s heavyweights – Tottenham and Manchester United. Yet, these teams have since addressed their goalkeeping vacancies, securing the signatures of Guglielmo Vicario and Andre Onana respectively.

These moves have cleared the runway for Bayern Munich. The Bavarian giants are eyeing Raya as a potential replacement for Yann Sommer, who currently is reported to be in talks with Inter Milan.

Raya’s Brentford Journey: A Look Back

The Spanish international Raya, who jetted off to the USA with the rest of the Brentford squad for the Premier League Summer Series, has found himself playing second fiddle to Flekken in recent games against Fulham and Brighton.

Raya’s journey with Brentford began in 2019, when he signed from Blackburn. In the ensuing years, he has racked up 161 appearances in all competitions, cementing his status as a reliable guardian of the Bees’ goal.

The story continues to evolve. Will the Brentford number one trade the red and white stripes for Bayern’s iconic red kit? Only the impending weeks of the transfer window will tell.