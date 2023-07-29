Spurs Target French Wonderkid Forward During Kane Standoff

Bavarian Chronicles: Spurs and Bayern Tango in London

North London Charm: Bavarian Giants Seek Harry Kane

As North London awakens on Monday morning, an executive jet will be setting down from Munich. Aboard are Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and technical director Marco Neppe, here to negotiate the future of Harry Kane. This isn’t a surprise visit; it’s an eagerly anticipated tête-à-tête with Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy, as reported by the Telegraph.

The purpose? A continued push to sign the Spurs talisman, whose presence has underlined the spirit of Tottenham football. But don’t write the headlines yet. The Levy-Dreesen-Neppe trinity meeting, delayed from an initial Friday date, is a signal to football fans across Europe that changes are afoot.

Engagement between the two camps is a seismic shift, particularly for German football circles, who now consider Kane’s move to Bayern as more than an idle rumour. Yet the story is far from straightforward; it has a French twist.

Mathys Tel: The New Kid on the Bavarian Block

In the form of the 18-year-old prodigy Mathys Tel, Bayern may possess a secret weapon. The French U19 international, frequently compared to his compatriot Kylian Mbappe, has attracted the attention of Spurs. If whispers from France are to be believed, Spurs have asked about Tel this summer.

Bayern’s current stance leans towards retaining Tel, leaving us to wonder if they’d consider letting him go – on loan or permanently – to secure the Kane deal. On the matter, Thomas Tuchel, Bayern head coach, suggested that any change to Tel’s situation would likely occur late in the transfer window.

Kane’s London Standoff, a Parisian Plot Twist, and Bayern’s £86m Gamble

What’s clear is that Kane remains open to a Bayern move if an agreement is reached. However, his future has also been subject to a Parisian intrigue. Sources close to the Spurs claim that Levy almost sealed a deal with Paris St-Germain, but Kane is uninterested in a French summer.

Despite the striker’s reluctance, PSG’s interest remains undeterred. They’re willing to outbid any competitors for Kane, leaving Levy with a choice: negotiate a deal with Bayern or risk losing Kane on a free transfer when his contract expires next year.

Bayern’s response? They’re prepared to invest up to £86 million for Kane this summer, confidently betting they could sign the striker, who recently turned 30, in January when he could ink a pre-contract with an overseas club.

This complex dance has seen Dreesen and Levy meet in London fortnight ago. In a rather surprising move, Bayern may agree to a buy-back option for Spurs to secure Kane, an option that could ensure satisfaction on all fronts.

Thus, as Monday’s meeting looms, the footballing world watches with bated breath. Will Kane go from Spurs to Bavaria, and will Tel cross the Channel to North London? The impending talks may reshape European football for seasons to come.