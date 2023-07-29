Red Devils Set Terms for Henderson’s Forest Switch

Red Devils Roll the Dice on a Nottingham Forest Deal for Dean Henderson

Manchester Evening News suggest that the Old Trafford management are not completely closed to Dean Henderson making a move to Nottingham Forest. But the specifics of the deal carry some new conditions.

A Possible Transfer with a Twist

Manchester United are seemingly in favour of negotiating a loan deal that leads to a purchase for their goalkeeper Dean Henderson, with the East Midlands’ outfit Nottingham Forest. A hitch in the plot, however, demands a guarantee that the revenue from the deal enters United’s coffers by the time the January transfer window closes.

The higher-ups at United had previously rejected Forest’s opening offer to take Henderson, 26, on loan and then sign him based on a number of appearances. It’s clear United’s preference is to sell their keeper outright.

Forest’s Reservations

Nottingham Forest are treading lightly on the possibility of re-signing Henderson, who last season donned their colours at the City Ground. A lengthy period on the sidelines following a thigh injury last January and subsequent surgery in May have left Forest with a cautious approach.

Despite his absence from the pitch, Henderson has been an active participant in United’s pre-season training sessions in the United States, with a return to playing a real possibility in the near future.

Balancing the Books

The primary motivation behind United’s insistence on securing payment for Henderson by the turn of the year stems from a desire to adhere to the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability regulations. Transfers concluded in both the summer and winter windows would put United on a sound footing regarding compliance.

Forest’s proposal that a transfer fee for Henderson be triggered after 30 appearances is unworkable in United’s view. Given that Premier League clubs have 38 fixtures a season, this, coupled with likely rest periods for League and FA Cup matches, makes Forest’s proposition unrealistic.

A Summer of Speculation

Throughout the summer, Henderson had a strong belief that a return to Forest was imminent. Forest owner, Evangelos Marinakis, expressed his clear intention to secure the goalkeeper’s signature.

The rumour mill also churned out potential replacements for Henderson at United, with Japanese keeper Zion Suzuki’s name featuring prominently. As an England international and a player with Premier League experience, Henderson is a considerable asset who could be sold if the right offer materialises.

After a defeat at the hands of Real Madrid, United’s manager Erik ten Hag was quick to emphasise that no player is assured of their spot, even goalkeepers. He remarked, “We have a group of keepers and, as everyone else, you have to fight for your position,” he continued, “And he (Henderson) is a good goalie, he has to fight and we have to see when he can return to team training.”

Ultimately, as with all transfer window dealings, only time will reveal the final outcome.