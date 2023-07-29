Contract Drama Overshadows Newcastle’s US Tour

The Continued Saga of Bruno Guimarães’ Contract with Newcastle United

As reported by George Caulkin in The Athletic today, Newcastle United’s summer tour of the United States has been less about football and more about the evolving narrative surrounding midfielder Bruno Guimarães’ contract situation. Despite the Brazilian’s own confession that “the doubt is ongoing,” manager Eddie Howe is unperturbed.

Newcastle’s £40 Million Star

Captured from Lyon for a sizeable £40 million in January last year, Guimarães, 25, quickly became a cornerstone of Howe’s unit. The Brazilian international, now subject to the avid watch of clubs like Real Madrid, was signed on a four-and-a-half year deal, but the talk of an extension and an upgrade has started prematurely, a testament to his significance to the Magpies.

Post a triumphant 2-1 win against Brighton at New Jersey’s Red Bull Arena, Howe was effusive about his midfielder’s future. “There is no doubt in my mind about his future,” the Newcastle manager affirmed, further expressing the club’s desire to have Guimarães in the squad for the long haul.

Newcastle’s Dependence on Guimarães

Bruno’s importance to Newcastle can’t be understated. Last season, without the Brazilian on the pitch, the Tyneside team failed to register a single league victory. Howe acknowledges this and shares, “We would love Bruno to extend his time with us for a long time.” Howe admitted his distance from the daily discussions about Guimarães’ contract, confirming that “those talks are ongoing and Bruno knows how we feel about him.”

Guimarães’ sentiments reflect those of his manager. Speaking at a club event, he stated,:

“There is no news. I want to stay, but the doubt is ongoing, so let’s see.”

A Positive Conclusion to the US Tour

Beyond the contract discourse, Newcastle ended their tour on a high, with a ‘great night’ victory over Brighton, courtesy of Elliot Anderson’s late brace. This concluded their Premier League Summer Series on a positive note, which included draws against Aston Villa and Chelsea.

As an aside, Howe disclosed that Switzerland centre-half Fabian Schär suffered a “slight irritation” to his hamstring. But fear not, Magpies faithful. He’s set to resume training in a few days, signalling the squad’s readiness for the season ahead.