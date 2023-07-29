Medical Underway: Man United’s Deal of the Decade Inches Closer

United’s Pursuit of Danish Prodigy Ramsus Hojlund: Tantalising Tango Begins

Eyeing Atalanta’s Golden Boy: A Delicate Dance

Manchester United stand poised to welcome the prodigious Ramsus Hojlund into their ranks. This development follows an agreement between Atalanta and El Bilal Toure, setting the stage for what can be best described as a box-office signing.

Toure, the exceptional Almeria forward, is in the process of a medical with the Serie A club, sparking an electric buzz across footballing circles. The agreement between the teams, an impressive £26.5 million, leaves Everton, who had been close to securing Toure’s signature, in the dust.

Toure’s aspiration to take on the challenge of Serie A played a decisive role in this football chess match, nudging the deal towards its thrilling conclusion.

A Twisting Tale: Hojlund’s United Dreams

This revelation imparts a powerful thrust to Manchester United’s pursuit of the Danish sensation, Hojlund, particularly after their hurdles in prising Harry Kane away from Tottenham.

Atalanta’s price tag of £86 million for the young striker raises the stakes, but United remain firm in their stance, unwilling to shell out more than £60 million. If an agreement proves elusive, the Red Devils have Randal Kolo Muani of Eintracht Frankfurt and Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus waiting in the wings.

Despite this keen interest in Hojlund, the United decision-makers keep the doors ajar for other opportunities should the deal falter.

Hojlund: The Rising Star

Hojlund’s resume speaks volumes. Last season, the 20-year-old dynamo scored 15 goals in 41 appearances, despite only being a starter in 26. Such scintillating performances have catapulted him into the upper echelons of young strikers on the global stage, earning the admiration of Manchester United’s discerning scouts throughout the 2022-23 campaign.

Under contract with Atalanta until June 2027, Hojlund has made a roaring international debut, finding the back of the net six times in his first six caps for Denmark. As the tango with Manchester United begins, the football world watches with bated breath.