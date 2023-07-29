Report: Everton Eye ‘Next Richarlison’ €16m Brazilian Forward

Everton’s New Pursuit: Brazilian Ace, Yuri Alberto

Toffees on a Striker Hunt

Everton’s quest for a striking reinforcement has been one of the most discussed topics this summer. Having evaluated a plethora of options, the Merseysiders are yet to find a resolution. With memories of the previous season where Sean Dyche had to improvise by playing Demarai Gray in a central role due to the lack of striking options, there’s a pressing need for the Toffees to not face a similar predicament again.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s recurring fitness issues over the past two seasons reinforce this urgency. Depending on his fitness alone, without an alternative, would be a high-risk game for Everton.

From Brazil to Merseyside: Yuri Alberto?

From what journalist Dominik Schneider reports, the name now surfacing in the rumour mill is Corinthians’ Yuri Alberto. Aged 22, the Brazilian forward has turned heads with seven goals and an equal number of assists in his 37 appearances this season. Understandably, this performance has piqued the interest of several clubs, with Everton now actively engaged in talks.

🚨 Excl. 🇧🇷🇪🇺

Future of #YuriAlberto of #Corinthians remains open. Numerous clubs from Europe show interest. Talks with #EvertonFC are ongoing. Nothing concrete so far. He feels ready for move, waiting for perfect option. Contract until 2027, high transfer fee expected.#Toffees pic.twitter.com/G0Pwm3Bvpo — Dominik Schneider (@FT_schneidi) July 28, 2023

Alberto, keen on a new chapter in his career, seems open to a move. However, with a contract binding him to Corinthians until 2027, negotiations won’t be straightforward. Despite an estimated market value of €16 million, it’s anticipated that Corinthians may hold out for a substantial transfer fee.

Everton’s Brazilian Connection

While Yuri Alberto isn’t a household name in European circles yet, Everton’s track record with Brazilian signings could be a favourable sign. Notably, Richarlison’s journey with the Merseysiders has been commendable, showcasing their ability to harness Brazilian talent effectively. The potential addition of Alberto might further bolster this connection.

Challenges Ahead

Everton’s pursuit hasn’t been devoid of challenges. The Toffees’ efforts in signing El Bilal Toure came to naught when the Malian striker opted for Atalanta, leaving the Merseysiders revisiting their options. Concurrently, talks for Salernitana’s Boulaye Dia have advanced, with Everton even considering player exchange deals.

However, amidst these negotiations, a tightrope walk awaits the club. With Alberto’s potential acquisition and other areas of the squad seeking enhancement, the financial balancing act will be pivotal.