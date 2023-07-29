United Plans £30m Move for Serie A Midfielder

Red Devils Eye £30m Amrabat Deal Amid Squad Shake-up

Manchester United, the prestigious Premier League club, looks poised to shake things up in the transfer market with a planned £30m swoop for Fiorentina’s defensive midfielder, Sofyan Amrabat. Nevertheless, the Red Devils might need to consider some player sales first to bolster their coffers. A recent report from The Guardian reveals that Amrabat, a standout in Morocco’s impressive campaign at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, has captured the eye of Manchester United’s tacticians.

Sofyan Amrabat: An Upgrade Over McTominay?

Amrabat, at 26, is touted to be a more advanced alternative to last season’s Scott McTominay, who has held the role of deputy to Casemiro in the holding midfield position. With his performance in the World Cup semi-finals and commanding presence on the pitch, Amrabat has proven himself to be a valuable asset worth around £30m.

Striking Priorities for Erik ten Hag

The Dutch manager Erik ten Hag seems to have his eyes primarily set on bringing in a top-notch striker. Manchester United are closing in on signing Atlanta’s 20-year-old star, Rasmus Højlund, who they’ve valued at a cool £60m. The potential acquisition of Højlund doesn’t rely on any player sales, but if the club wishes to bring Amrabat or another defensive midfielder on board, they might need to bid adieu to some of their current squad.

A Potential Squad Overhaul on the Cards

Notable squad members such as Harry Maguire, Fred, Donny van de Beek, Dean Henderson, Anthony Martial, and even McTominay might find themselves on the selling block. Martial and McTominay are seemingly more likely to retain their spots, though the fluid situation of the transfer market, coupled with the uncertainty over player interest, could sway the balance.

An interesting side note is that Galatasaray has shown interest in Fred. However, with their valuation standing at a mere £10m, it seems unlikely that the Brazilian will be leaving Old Trafford for Turkish pastures anytime soon.

Ten Hag’s Previous Recruits

Thus far, ten Hag has brought in the talented goalkeeper André Onana and the versatile Mason Mount, who can command the front line as well as operate as an attacking midfielder. These strategic moves seem to be ten Hag’s way of improving upon last season’s performances, which saw United end a six-year trophy drought, secure a third-place finish, and narrowly miss out on the FA Cup title.

The United Road Ahead

Casemiro, the defensive stalwart, shares an optimistic outlook for Manchester United’s trajectory. “I think we are growing, I think we are evolving, right?” the Brazilian expressed. “Always when anyone speaks about Manchester United, the club is about winning … we are embracing the ideas of the coach and we are on the right path.”

The prospect of bringing Amrabat to Manchester United could mark a significant move in the club’s strategy. The success of this plan, however, hinges on their ability to manage the complex dance of player sales and acquisitions in the coming transfer window. It’s clear that the Red Devils are showing no signs of slowing their quest for glory.