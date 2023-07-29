Chelsea Target Attacking Midfield Trio

Chelsea’s £110m Conundrum: Navigating the Trio of Cherki, Olise and Kudus

Football London brings us intriguing revelations about the potential transformation of Chelsea’s midfield landscape, involving a trio of European talents – Rayan Cherki, Mohammed Kudus and Michael Olise. With a combined price tag of £110m, the Blues seem to be in an enviable position of riches.

Pochettino’s Transfer Predicament

The Argentine coach, Mauricio Pochettino, has a keen eye on the attacking midfield space, with these three young players featuring prominently on his shopping list. Yet Chelsea’s ambitions may split. With the pursuit of Moises Caicedo also in the offing, the west Londoners may have to choose just one gem out of the promising triumvirate.

Cherki: The French Prodigy

Among the three, it is understood that Chelsea are particularly enthralled by Cherki. With only two years left on his Olympique Lyonnais contract, the 19-year-old seems ripe for plucking. Chelsea’s scouts have reportedly been tracking him closely, in a season where he made an impactful 34 appearances, scoring and assisting in 10 goals.

Slotted to fill the boots of Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic, Cherki’s reputation has skyrocketed. His accelerated rise into the first team at Lyon has been nothing short of meteoric, making his senior debut at just 16.

Kudus: The Versatile Star

Alongside Cherki, Chelsea have also shown interest in Kudus, the 22-year-old Ajax player. Last season, the Ghanaian was a regular feature for his team, netting 11 goals and providing four assists in his 30 Eredivisie appearances.

Interestingly, Kudus’s flexibility in various roles – central forward, right-winger, and even the Number 10 role, holds considerable allure for Chelsea. However, they may also consider someone with Premier League experience.

Olise: Premier League’s Young Jewel

Enter Michael Olise. A £39million offer is reportedly on the table for the 21-year-old Crystal Palace player. The French Under-21 international seems to be drawn towards the project unfolding at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues offering more than his £35m release clause for a favourable payment plan.

Despite Olise’s 13-goal contribution in 37 Premier League appearances last season, and Kudus’s versatile skill set, their recent injuries pose a significant concern for Chelsea.

The Obvious Solution: Cherki

Given the uncertainty of Olise’s and Kudus’s fitness levels, it seems clear that Chelsea should focus their energies on securing Cherki. The French prodigy, unhampered by injury, can readily dive into the challenge, making him the obvious choice for Chelsea. With the young midfielder’s potential, the Blues’ £110m conundrum may just find its resolution.