Leicester To Welcome Ligue 1 Winger To The King Power

The Foxes Welcome Mavididi: An Impressive Ligue 1 Talent Set for King Power Stadium

Leicester City, as reported by Football Insider, has welcomed its fifth summer signing. Montpellier’s robust attacker, Stephy Mavididi, prepares to bid adieu to the French Ligue 1 after undergoing a medical assessment with the Foxes.

Montpellier to Leicester: The Journey of a £6.9million Deal

The Derby-born forward has agreed to terms for a stunning £6.9 million move, set to be officially unveiled post the completion of his medical tests. A two-season spell in Montpellier that saw him impress greatly has led to Mavididi’s ascension to the Championship, marking a fresh era under new manager Enzo Maresca.

A Midfielder Who Packs a Punch

Mavididi, primarily a left winger but also flexible in a secondary striker role, has been a pivotal player for Montpellier. His spell with the French outfit has seen him score 21 goals and provide five assists in 98 appearances, evidence of a player with both striking prowess and a keen eye for a killer pass.

Though his last season was somewhat clipped by injury, he managed four goals and two assists in 27 appearances – a testament to his resilience and determination. The former England Under-20 international’s career first took root at Arsenal before he moved to Juventus in 2018. However, he then transitioned to Montpellier in 2020 after just one senior side appearance with the Italian giants.

Mavididi Steps In: A Timely Replacement for Barnes

Leicester City, freshly relegated from the Premier League, sees Mavididi as a direct replacement for Harvey Barnes. The latter moved to the Premier League behemoth, Newcastle, last week in a colossal £39 million deal.

Mavididi’s contract with Montpellier was originally slated to run until June 2024. However, he now follows in the footsteps of Harry Winks, Conor Coady, Callum Doyle and Mads Hermansen. All these players have completed their moves to the King Power Stadium, preparing for the new Championship challenge that lies ahead.

A Championship Adventure Awaits for Leicester

Leicester’s journey back to Premier League glory will commence with a home match against Coventry on 6th August. Mavididi, with his versatile attacking abilities and growing reputation, is all set to be a pivotal figure in this pursuit. The King Power Stadium welcomes a new hero, as Mavididi, one-time Arsenal hopeful and Ligue 1 star, steps onto the field, ready to don the Leicester colours.