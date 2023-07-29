Brentford’s Damsgaard: Rising from the Ashes of a Tough Season

The Bees’ Beacon of Hope

Brimming with a renewed spirit and putting a year of disappointment and challenges behind him, Mikkel Damsgaard is all set to step up for Brentford. The 23-year-old midfield maestro, who made his move from Sampdoria for a substantial £12.6m, promises to breathe new life into Brentford’s quest for their European “dream”.

Damsgaard’s reputation preceded him when he first arrived in London, thanks to an impressive free-kick that he delivered against England in the Euro 2020 semi-finals. But fate had a different plan. In the wake of a significant injury, he struggled initially to adjust to his new environment.

Overcoming the Challenges

The Danish playmaker had suffered from reactive arthritis, a condition that causes the joints to swell after an infection. Even as he finally stopped his medication prior to the World Cup in November, he was still far from being in his top form.

Damsgaard reminisced on his initial days in Brentford, stating, “It was a tough period, but I got over it. So I’m happy and healthy now and really happy to be playing football every day with no problems.”

He admitted that despite training every day, it was challenging to come to terms with the speed of English football, which was much different from what he was accustomed to in Italy. “It’s a big step and I had to have some time to get used to it. So, of course it was very frustrating for a while, but I think I developed a lot that year. I’ve got so much better now,” he confessed during an interview with BBC Sport.

The Bees’ Ascent

Despite his personal battles, Damsgaard took pride in being a part of Brentford’s squad that narrowly missed the chance to qualify for Europe, finishing ninth in the Premier League. His bond with the team remained unbroken, and he appreciated the fun, friendly, and positive team atmosphere.

Now, having weathered the storm, Damsgaard is firmly fixed on the upcoming season. He expresses his ambition with a gleam in his eye, saying, “You want to do better than last season and everybody dreams of playing in Europe.”

The Void Left by Ivan Toney

Brentford’s manager Thomas Frank is counting on Damsgaard to step up to the challenge, especially in the absence of Ivan Toney, the prolific striker who netted 20 Premier League goals last season. Toney will be missing from the squad until January due to a ban imposed for breaching FA betting rules.

Recognising the value Toney brought to the team, Damsgaard admitted, “In Ivan we had a very solid player and we always knew what are were going to get from him, he’s an amazing player.”

However, Brentford’s man of the hour believes in the potential of his fellow strikers, stating, “We also have some very good strikers with some other qualities that are ready to step in and fill the roles.”

A Beacon of Optimism

Mikkel Damsgaard’s resolve to prove himself in the coming season stands as a testament to his character and determination. He shared his goal with an infectious optimism, saying, “My hope for the season is to show I have improved a lot and create a lot more chances, score some goals and assists – really be an asset for the team. That’s my goal. I’m just trying to be the best player I can be.”

As Brentford gears up for another challenging season, it is clear that Damsgaard’s resurgence and his promising future form a beacon of hope for the club and their ambitions.