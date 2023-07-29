Man United Dream Signing Set To Stay At Serie A Champions

Osimhen: On the Cusp of Contractual Commitment to Napoli Amid Man United Interest

An Unanticipated Turn

Rumours have been swirling around the transfer market, and they all have one name at their epicentre: Victor Osimhen. The Napoli sensation is said to be nearing a comprehensive agreement on a new contract with his current club, dealing a significant setback to Manchester United’s summer transfer ambitions, according to insider sources from the world of football.

Manchester United, the iconic Premier League powerhouse, had earmarked the Nigerian forward as a potential target for their recruitment efforts in the coming months. The English behemoth made their interest known earlier this spring, setting the stage for what could have been an intriguing tug-of-war.

Embracing the Italian Charm

Yet, in a plot twist that seems straight out of an Italian opera, Osimhen, at the prime age of 24, appears set to dedicate his immediate future to the current Serie A titans. Negotiations for a revamped and more lucrative contract have commenced, aiming to elevate Osimhen’s salary into the realm of the Serie A’s highest earners.

The contractual talks are expected to continue in the near future, with the focus likely to centre around a release clause anticipated to significantly surpass the £100 million mark.

United’s New Focus: Ramsus Hojlund

As the Osimhen saga unfolds, it has been revealed that Manchester United have adjusted their sights to Ramsus Hojlund. With Osimhen seemingly out of the equation, the Red Devils are reportedly prepared to proceed with the Hojlund signing.

The Dream of the Premier League Remains

The situation is a curious one, given Osimhen’s public acknowledgment of his aspirations to play in the Premier League. Such remarks have previously raised alarm bells among England’s elite, including Chelsea and Man United.

Nevertheless, the daunting price tag attached to Osimhen has seemingly left United hesitant, especially in light of concerns regarding his untested English experience and less-than-perfect injury record.

Injury Concerns in the Spotlight

The Nigerian’s physical well-being has not escaped the scrutiny of talent-spotting executives. Osimhen, despite his incredible on-pitch prowess, has been sidelined for nine games this season due to muscle issues.

Continuing the Scoring Streak in Naples

However, injury woes haven’t deterred Osimhen from showcasing his brilliance in front of the goal. With an astounding 28 goals from 35 appearances for Napoli in the previous season, he was instrumental in securing Napoli’s first Scudetto since 1990.

The ex-Lille frontman, who joined the Neapolitan side for a rumoured initial outlay of roughly £61 million in 2020, seems set to continue his goal-scoring exploits in the Italian league. Will he repeat his mesmerising performance and help Napoli maintain their Serie A supremacy? Time will surely tell.

Victor Osimhen, despite being courted by Premier League giants, appears poised to extend his adventure in Naples. While a blow for Man United’s summer plans, it’s a significant victory for Napoli. Keep your eyes peeled for more updates on this developing football narrative.