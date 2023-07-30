Man United Agree Deal With Main Striker Target Hojlund

United Conquer Atalanta to Secure Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United, an emblem of football royalty, have masterfully concluded an arrangement with Atalanta, landing forward prodigy Rasmus Hojlund to the tune of €75million, sweetened further with a potential €10million through performance-based bonuses.

Manchester United’s Calculated Risk

Earlier whispers from The Athletic suggested United were drafting personal stipulations with Hojlund. As per this speculation, it now seems a five-year contract, with a potential additional year is being prepped, ink ready to grace paper.

While the Bergamo-based club had an optimistic €100m price tag dangling around Hojlund’s neck, United initially floated a verbal bid of €50m bolstered with a prospective €10m, contingent upon the Dane’s performance. This daring move materialised on a Wednesday, a day before Paris Saint-Germain mirrored their proposal, presumably in a competitive show of interest.

A meticulous strategy appears to have guided United’s path, with Hojlund envisioned perfectly in the Reds’ tactical jigsaw. Albeit, the likes of Randal Kolo Muani of Eintracht Frankfurt and Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus were also lurking on the radar, adding a twist of suspense.

A Path Set Towards Old Trafford

An overt preference for the grandeur of Old Trafford has emanated from Hojlund, a sentiment expressed to Atalanta amidst mounting interest from United and PSG. Consequently, United’s initial proposal of a cash and player deal was flatly declined by Atalanta, emphasising their requirement for a straight cash transaction.

A Brief Stop in Bergamo

Hojlund’s time with Atalanta, following his transition from Austria’s Sturm Graz, was brief but impactful. Within the 31 Serie A fixtures he participated in, he notched up eight goals and set up two.

International duty for Denmark bore witness to a potent display from Hojlund during the Euro 2024 qualifiers in March. A standout performance saw him net a staggering five goals in two matches, including a splendid hat-trick against Finland.

United’s Summer Signings Gathering Momentum

As the summer sun shines brightly over Manchester, the arrival of Hojlund symbolises United’s third signing of the season, following in the footsteps of Mason Mount and Andre Onana. The stage is set, as we keenly anticipate the symphony these talents will compose in the theatre of dreams.