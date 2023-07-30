The Toon’s Thrilling Talisman Takes His Bow

Allan Saint-Maximin, the audacious winger hailing from France, has confirmed his departure from Newcastle United, fondly recalling that his “greatest trophy” was his tenure at the club.

The 26-year-old maestro is projected to join the esteemed Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League, a competition managed by the same Public Investment Fund (PIF) that lays claim to Newcastle. Here, he’s destined to share the spotlight with former Premier League luminaries such as Riyad Mahrez, Edouard Mendy, and Roberto Firmino.

Saint-Maximin, who notched 13 goals across 124 appearances following his 2019 arrival from Nice, leaves an indelible mark on the Toon Army. “Even though this chapter has ended, the story never stops. Newcastle is home now,” he asserted. “I’ll continue to be your biggest supporter.”

Newcastle’s Resurgence and the Champions League Return

Since Eddie Howe’s appointment as the team’s gaffer in the wake of the PIF’s takeover in October 2021, Newcastle has seen a metamorphosis. Finishing fourth in the last season, the Magpies are set to grace the Champions League stage for the first time in two decades.

“Newcastle is home now,” Saint-Maximin expressed his affection for the club through an emotional social media post. He reminisced about his loyalty during the testing times and the joy of steering his team away from relegation, adding, “I’m leaving Newcastle as it should always have been, and that’s my greatest trophy because I was a part of it.”

A Necessary Evolution and Balancing the Books

With Financial Fair Play regulations dictating the comings and goings, Newcastle’s sporting director, Dan Ashworth, proclaimed that the club must consider player sales to remain compliant with spending restrictions.

Subsequent to Ashworth’s declaration, Howe has managed to rope in Sandro Tonali, the coveted Italian midfielder from AC Milan, for a hefty £55m, as well as England winger Harvey Barnes from Leicester for £38m. A colossal investment, signalling the dawn of a new era at St James’ Park.

However, these transfers have provoked concerns from rival Premier League clubs, with rumours suggesting that Saint-Maximin’s departure could be part of a strategy to inflate transfer fees, and hence balance the books for Financial Fair Play regulations. In response to these speculations, Howe assured that the anticipated transfer to Saudi “will satisfy the Premier League”, while the league’s CEO, Richard Masters, maintained the league’s regulations are “robust”.

The Allan Saint-Maximin saga, therefore, serves as a fascinating reminder of the delicate balance of ambition and financial prudence that every club, even one with Newcastle’s newfound wealth, must maintain.