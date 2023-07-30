Manchester United Star Set for a Real Sociedad Revival?

Real Sociedad Eying Van De Beek: The Return of a Rising Star?

The Dutch Midfielder’s Journey

In the whirlwind of football transfers, a familiar face is making headlines again – Donny Van de Beek. The Manchester United midfielder, barely 26 and possessing a dynamism all his own, might find himself donning a new jersey soon. Van de Beek’s career, a tempestuous one of late, has taken him from the enthusiastic halls of Ajax to the storied turf of Manchester United for a cool sum of nearly 40 million euros just three summers ago.

A bold move, you might say. But the stakes could be higher this time, as the wind blows him towards Real Sociedad, a club basking in the glory of their imminent Champions League opportunity. Roberto Olabe, Sociedad’s persuasive maverick, is keen on injecting Van de Beek’s talent into his squad, reported by Marca.

Unanticipated Move

Interestingly, Van de Beek wasn’t a name on the lips of many within Sociedad’s circle until News of Gipuzkoa broke the story on a recent Friday night. A loan arrangement, with the prospect of a permanent deal, seems to be the modus operandi.

The once-coveted Manchester United star seemed to have lost his magic touch in his second Premier League campaign. An underwhelming stint at Everton followed, where he struggled to grab the limelight.

Close Encounters

The seasoned Manchester United midfielder was once on the cusp of a deal with Real Madrid in 2020, adorning the cover of MARCA for days. But fate had other plans. England called, and Van de Beek answered.

The past few months have linked him with Atlético de Madrid and other illustrious European giants. The question now – can Real Sociedad’s Aperribay and Olabe win the race and reignite Van de Beek’s illustrious career?

With the keen eyes of football fans worldwide on this developing narrative, we eagerly await what the next chapter holds for Van De Beek.