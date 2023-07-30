Chelsea Reaches €10m Settlement with UEFA Over Financial Misreporting

An Accountable End to a Financial Fiasco

In a breaking story by 90MIN, UEFA has revealed that Chelsea Football Club has resolved to meet a settlement of a hefty €10m (£8.6m), drawing a line under the issue of incomplete accounting dating back to Roman Abramovich’s tenure at Stamford Bridge.

Uncertainty Uncovered, Transparency Ensured

With the change of guard to the duo of Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital under the BlueCo umbrella last summer, it was discovered that there were potential lacunae in Chelsea’s financial books, spanning the years from 2012 to 2019. This led to UEFA initiating a probe into the club’s fiscal management during this time frame.

A Conclusive Agreement

After meticulous scrutiny, UEFA has announced that Chelsea has acceded to compensate by paying a €10m penalty, thereby concluding the episode. In response, Chelsea expressed in a statement:

“Chelsea FC’s ownership group completed its purchase of the club on 30 May 2022. During a thorough due diligence process prior to completion of the purchase, the ownership group became aware of potentially incomplete financial reporting concerning historical transactions during the club’s previous ownership…”

The statement continues:

“…Chelsea has fully cooperated and assisted UEFA with its investigation of these matters… the club has entered into a settlement agreement with UEFA. Under that settlement the club is to pay a financial contribution of €10 million to UEFA as a fixed payment…”

Transparency at Forefront

Cementing their commitment to ethical practices, the club expressed its relief on the resolution, stating:

“…we are grateful that this case has been concluded by proactive disclosure of information to UEFA and a settlement that fully resolves the reported matters…”

The club also extended its gratitude to UEFA, signifying its intention to foster a constructive relationship in the future.

No Room for European Competition

To add a sour note to Chelsea’s first year under the new co-owners, they won’t grace any European competition next season, following a poor on-field performance. A fact that Brighton’s gaffer, Roberto De Zerbi, couldn’t help but relish.