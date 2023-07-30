Everton’s Manager Talks Transfers Amidst Rising Concerns

Everton’s Transfer Woes Continue

Whilst Everton and their manager, Sean Dyche, are tirelessly striving to augment their line-up, the football club seems to have lost out on some coveted transfer targets this summer, as reported by BBC Sport. Although fresh faces, Ashley Young (a free transfer) and Arnaut Danjuma (on loan), have been recruited, the team’s scoring inadequacies remain a concern.

A Glimpse at the Summer Performance

Everton has held its ground in the pre-season without a single defeat. However, their unimpressive scoring record, with only four goals in four games against lower-league teams, raises eyebrows. Dyche expresses his worry stating, “The scarcity of goals from my team is always a matter of concern.”

Despite evading relegation by the skin of their teeth last season with a slender 1-0 victory over Bournemouth, Everton’s season-long goal tally stood at a meagre 34 in 38 games.

The Striker Shortfall

Highlighting the underperformance of the team’s leading strikers, Dominic Calvert-Lewin managed a paltry two goals due to recurrent injuries, while Neal Maupay has scored just once in his previous 40 league and cup appearances. It’s evident that the need for a robust striker is immediate.

However, Everton’s quest for a new frontman took a hit when El Bilal Toure, a long-term target, chose to sign with Serie A’s Atalanta. BBC Sport suggests a potential interest in Kelechi Iheanacho of Leicester City, though no formal move has been initiated as yet.

Everton’s Pre-season Recap

Everton’s pre-season activities witnessed victories over Swiss second division side Stade Nyonnais (2-1), League One Wigan (1-0), and a nil-nil draw at Bolton. A last-minute goal by Amadou Onana led to a 1-0 triumph against the Championship’s Stoke, triggering humorous chants of “We’re gonna win the league” from the travelling Everton fans.

Financial Challenges and Future Aspirations

Everton, facing financial turmoil, is preparing for a review by an independent commission in October for a suspected violation of the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play rules. Consequently, Dyche could be compelled to look for cost-effective solutions to reinforce his squad.

Dyche notes, “It’s a challenging market. There’s a limit to our capabilities, yet I assure everyone, we’re striving relentlessly to formulate deals that work.”

Concerning their goalscoring problem, Dyche explains, “We demonstrated in the second half of the previous season that we need to discover alternative ways to score. We’re committed to achieving that going forward.”

Everton concludes their pre-season calendar with a game against Sporting Lisbon at Goodison Park on Saturday 5 August, and a week later, they kick-start their Premier League campaign hosting Fulham.