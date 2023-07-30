Brentford Prepared to Part Ways with Raya

In the scintillating realm of football, fortunes are not simply fashioned on the pitch, but also amidst the artful dance of transfer sagas. One such unfolding drama involves Brentford’s renowned Spanish goalkeeper, David Raya.

Raya’s Imminent Departure: An Open Secret

The stoic leader at the helm of Brentford, Thomas Frank, has candidly revealed that the club is poised to part ways with Raya, if the price is right. A fact that was whispered throughout the grapevine, and now confirmed by BBC Sport, making it nothing short of an “open secret”.

Raya, the steadfast guardian of Brentford’s goalposts, maintained an impressive tally of 11 clean sheets last season, aiding the Bees in their 9th place Premier League finish. The potential for a departure looms large, with strong links to Bayern Munich, a stage where he could match skills with the legendary Manuel Neuer.

Frank’s Strategic Perspective on the Transfer

Frank echoed his rational perspective on Raya’s possible exit, saying, “I think it’s natural that he would like to leave if it’s a good opportunity for him. We all think it’s a good idea at the right price.”

Currently, Raya is on Brentford’s pre-season tour across the United States, diligently upholding his professional responsibilities. The custodian even took to the field at half-time in the Premier League Summer Series match against Fulham, whilst new recruit Mark Flekken, procured at a hefty £11m, has been the chosen starter for both stateside matches.

The Strategy for Brentford’s Future

Frank’s tactical acumen is evident as he is readying to pivot the focus onto other goalkeepers, in light of Raya’s potential transfer. “He’s training hard and is a good professional,” Frank acknowledged, underlining his plan to “focus on the other keepers we have, I think that [is] completely natural”.

The anticipatory question remains: will Raya feature in Sunday’s game against Aston Villa? The Dane remains tight-lipped. But as we know in football, every story carries a footnote, waiting to be penned, and this transfer tale is no exception.