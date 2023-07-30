West Ham’s Maguire Dream: A Financial Step too Far?

The Irons’ Sigh: Hammers Unlikely to Secure Maguire

At the heart of the transfer news whirlwind is the drama surrounding West Ham’s quest to lure Manchester United’s defender, Harry Maguire, to the London Stadium. Yet, as reported by the Daily Mirror, it appears increasingly unlikely due to the towering finances involved.

Maguire’s Manchester Memoirs

The Red Devils, it seems, are more than content to bid farewell to Maguire, 30, considering him to be no longer an essential piece in their Old Trafford puzzle. However, they are insisting on a hefty £50m return for the England stalwart, a sum they believe justifiable given the whopping £80m they paid Leicester for his signature just four years prior. The initial £20m proposed by West Ham was met with a swift and resolute ‘no’.

Money Matters: The Stumbling Block

In addition to the staggering sum demanded for his transfer, the defender’s £200,000-a-week wages could well become the Irons’ insurmountable hurdle. The cost, paired with Maguire’s own seeming hesitancy to trade his United red for Hammer claret and blue, paints a bleak picture for the London club’s pursuit. Despite slipping down the ranks at his current club, Maguire’s ambitions are still aligned with those of football’s top tier.

Out of Favour but Not Out of Time

Maguire’s diminishing role at United is underscored by his mere eight starts in last season’s Premier League, along with the painful loss of the captain’s armband to Bruno Fernandes under Erik ten Hag’s reign. With the likes of Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw to compete against, the path back into the starting XI appears steep.

Furthermore, as the European Championships loom just 11 months away, Maguire, by then 31, must contend with the potential reality that this could be his final opportunity for international glory.

The Irons’ Summer Silence

With all eyes on the London Stadium, the Hammers are under scrutiny for their quiet summer. “We are out in the market. We are quite active. The club have made several offers for players,” manager Moyes recently confided to Sky Sports, creating a fervent hope amongst fans that the silence could yet give way to significant signings.

Yet, for Maguire’s switch to the London Stadium, hope seems to be slipping away, as the Hammers grapple with the financial reality of meeting United’s asking price and the defender’s salary.