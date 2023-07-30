Pre-Season Injury To Delay Man Utd Midfielder’s Exit?

Manchester United’s Midfield Puzzle: Mainoo’s Injury, McTominay’s Future, and The Arrival of Hojlund

A Painful Setback: Kobbie Mainoo’s Injury

In a disconcerting turn of events, Manchester United’s youthful midfielder Kobbie Mainoo suffered a grievous ankle injury during the pre-season tour of the US. The incident occurred in a 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid in Houston when Rodrygo lost his balance following a foul by Casemiro, colliding with Mainoo’s ankle.

Further tests will be conducted to ascertain the exact nature of the 18-year-old’s injury, but the early indications suggest a spell on the sidelines for around two months. The loss of Mainoo is particularly disheartening for the youngster, who had made an impression in Erik ten Hag’s plans for the first team, even starting in the friendlies against both Arsenal and Real Madrid.

Manchester United confirmed in a statement, as reported by The Telegraph, that Mainoo is expected to be ruled out “for the first part” of the upcoming season.

Scott McTominay: Staying or Going?

Mainoo’s misfortune may have ripple effects on the future of fellow midfielder Scott McTominay. Manchester United’s original intention to sell Fred and Donny van de Beek may have to be rethought due to the unexpected loss of Mainoo, causing potential complications regarding McTominay’s exit. West Ham has been eyeing the Scotland international, with Ten Hag reportedly open to selling him if an offer of around £45 million materialises.

The dynamics in midfield have changed with Mainoo’s injury, and Ten Hag now faces a decision on whether the sale of McTominay can realistically proceed. United’s interest in Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat could hinge on this decision, making the situation more complex.

Teammates Rally Around Mainoo

The Manchester United dressing room is renowned for its camaraderie, and the players have rallied around Mainoo during this challenging time. Captain Bruno Fernandes, fellow midfielders Casemiro, Fred, Van de Beek, wingers Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, and defender Lisandro Martinez all posted messages of support on Instagram. Mainoo himself remained upbeat, stating:

“I’ll be back stronger and in no time. Thanks for your messages of support.”

Rasmus Hojlund: A New Striking Force

While the midfield situation is in flux, Manchester United’s immediate transfer priority lies in securing a deal with Atalanta for Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund. The player was left out of the squad facing Bournemouth to prevent any injury that might complicate the transfer discussions.

Ten Hag’s aim is to have Hojlund in the fold before the Premier League season commences, with the first match scheduled against Wolves on August 14.

Conclusion: An Evolving Puzzle at Old Trafford

Manchester United’s midfield situation has become a complex puzzle. Mainoo’s injury, McTominay’s uncertain future, and the potential arrival of new players like Hojlund add layers to Ten Hag’s planning for the season ahead. The summer window may yet hold surprises as the club navigates this challenging period.