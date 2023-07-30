Roma Target Scamacca: The West Ham Exodus Begins

Roma’s Striker Conundrum Nearing Resolution: Scamacca on The Horizon

A New Hope Dawns at Roma

A new chapter is set to unfold in Roma’s transfer saga. Despite the injury to Tammy Abraham and last season’s meagre goal return from Andrea Belotti, a fresh ray of hope is shimmering on the horizon. As confirmed by Calcio Mercato, Roma’s upper echelon has identified the linchpin to strengthen their attacking arsenal.

A cavalcade of players have been linked with the Giallorossi club in recent weeks, but a clear target has now emerged. It appears that their search for a centre-forward may soon be over, with José Mourinho’s plea for an attacking reinforcement about to be answered.

The Arrival of Scamacca: A Gift to Mourinho

The whispers around the club are that Tiago Pinto is prepared to bestow Gianluca Scamacca upon his coach as a welcome offering. This former Sassuolo prodigy, who had previously expressed his affection for the Giallorossi, has notably scrubbed ‘West Ham player’ from his Instagram bio. This step, following his omission from the Hammers’ most recent friendly matches, is a strong indication of an impending sale.

In this game of market strategy, West Ham had been playing a waiting game, hopeful of an enticing offer that would justify the 36 million euros they shelled out last summer to secure the Italian striker. Despite this, no concrete interest has materialised, nudging the English club to consider Roma’s substantial loan offer.

Finalising the Deal: A Journey to London

The proposed deal, valued at around 4 to 5 million euros, includes a redemption clause contingent on Scamacca’s seasonal appearances and Roma’s qualification for the next Champions League, at a rate of 22 million euros. West Ham’s management, however, seek to modify this stipulation, limiting the redemption clause to Scamacca’s presence in Mourinho’s ranks alone.

In response, Roma’s general manager, Pinto, is set to fly to London next week to iron out these details and seal the deal. The trip is backed by a full accord with Scamacca himself, signalling a potential endgame in this transfer plot.

In the grand theatre of football transfers, Scamacca’s days are set, with Pinto’s flight ready for takeoff. The anticipation in the Eternal City is palpable, as fans await the return of their emissary, hopefully with Scamacca in tow.