The Journey of Salisu: From St Mary’s to Monaco

Monaco has set their sights on a new treasure from the English shores – Southampton’s robust defender, Mohammed Salisu. Reportedly, the French powerhouse has cemented a £17million pact for the sturdy centre-back, as per the Daily Mail.

A Failed Endeavour and New Beginnings

Southampton, currently under the scanner for impending bids from Liverpool and West Ham for their assets Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse, had a disheartening week when Salisu’s near-done £15million transfer to Fulham unexpectedly crumbled. Nonetheless, the initial interest manifested by Monaco earlier in July to acquire the 24-year-old’s services has been reignited, with a medical examination on the cards this week.

Squad Reshuffle at Monaco

The imminent arrival of Salisu, who had only a year remaining on his Southampton contract, indicates Monaco’s preparation to bid adieu to Axel Disasi. The latter has been drawing glances from Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester United. Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo is also on the negotiation table with Monaco.

The End of Salisu’s Stint at St Mary’s Stadium

Salisu was notably missing from Southampton’s pre-season friendlies against AZ Alkmaar and Bournemouth. The 24-year-old last graced the pitch for the Saints in March. He was given a backseat towards the end of the season, owing to concerns regarding his commitment and dedication during his recuperation from injury.

Salisu’s Southampton Sojourn

Salisu’s arrival at Southampton in 2020 from Real Valladolid was for a fee of £10.9 million. He pulled on the Southampton shirt 80 times across all tournaments during his three-year stay at St Mary’s.

Southampton is set to face a reshuffle with Salisu set to wear Monaco’s colours, and two more of their warriors, Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse, expected to bid farewell.