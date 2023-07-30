Palace’s Summer Window: New Attacking Duo to Replace Zaha?

Crystal Palace’s Transfer Pursuit: Seeking Attacking Stars after Zaha’s Twist

Crystal Palace are urgently looking to rejuvenate their attack after an underwhelming last season that saw them finish 11th in the Premier League table. With Wilfried Zaha’s departure to Galatasaray, the eagerness to inject fresh blood into their forward line has intensified.

As the summer window’s closure looms large, the Eagles are reportedly working on deals for both a winger and a striker. Despite a decent finish last season, Palace’s attacking department has not lived up to expectations, and the club seems poised to make some decisive moves.

Hodgson’s Discontentment

It’s understood that Eagles boss Roy Hodgson is far from satisfied with his attacking options, with the new season’s commencement just around the corner. This dissatisfaction is only further intensified by the recent loss of club legend Zaha, leaving a void that needs to be filled.

Targeting Summerville and Gnonto

Football Insider revealed that Crysencio Summerville, the Leeds United winger, is emerging as a potential candidate for Crystal Palace. Gnonto, Summerville’s teammate, is also on the radar of the London-based club.

The Search Continues

However, no final decision has been made yet, as the club’s transfer chiefs continue to cast a wide net across Europe to find the right solution. Palace’s recent addition of Jefferson Lerma after the expiry of his Bournemouth contract seems to be just the beginning of a series of moves.

A Need to Replace Zaha

With Zaha netting seven goals last term, Palace’s keenness to explore the transfer market further is palpable. Eberechi Eze, the top scorer last season with 10 goals, needs more support as recognised forwards Mateta, Edouard, and Ayew combined for just 13 strikes.

Crystal Palace’s Upcoming Campaign

The Selhurst Park club, one of the lowest scorers last season, will open their new campaign with a challenging clash against newly-promoted Sheffield United on 12 August. Fans will be watching closely to see how these transfer pursuits unfold in the coming weeks.