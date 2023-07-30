Fulham Set to Win Race for Chelsea Star Hudson-Odoi

Hudson-Odoi on the Brink of Fulham Switch

Fulham are nearing a triumphant conclusion to their pursuit of Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi. Despite some remaining differences in valuations, insiders have revealed an air of confidence surrounding a deal for the talented winger in the final weeks of the transfer window.

Fulham’s Confidence

Fulham’s position appears promising, as they seem to be the preferred destination for the 22-year-old, despite interest from other clubs, including Serie A’s Lazio. However, Hudson-Odoi’s preference to stay in England as he aims to rebuild his career has put the Cottagers in the driving seat.

Chelsea’s Stance

Despite the connection between Lazio’s manager, Maurizio Sarri, and Hudson-Odoi from their days at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea’s inclination to sell, coupled with the player’s readiness to leave, has made the path to Fulham clearer. With just a year left on his £180,000-a-week contract, Chelsea’s recent signings have edged Hudson-Odoi out of contention, paving the way for his exit.

Struggles at Stamford Bridge

Last season’s loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen was marked by a lack of impact, as Hudson-Odoi managed only a solitary goal and assist in 21 appearances. This came after a significant Achilles tendon injury at the end of the 2021-22 season. The once-promising Chelsea academy product is keen to recapture his form, which once saw him net 16 goals and provide 22 assists in 126 outings for the Blues.

Fulham’s Ambitions

Already having secured Calvin Bassey and Raul Jimenez, Fulham’s pursuit of Hudson-Odoi showcases their ambitious summer strategy. With the winger’s preference for a London location, Fulham seems poised to beat competition from Nottingham Forest in securing his signature.

Conclusion

The move to Fulham could be a significant step for Hudson-Odoi, providing an opportunity to regain his footing in English football. Chelsea and Fulham’s mutual interest in closing the deal makes this transfer highly probable, and in the coming weeks, the dotted line might bear his signature.