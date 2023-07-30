Caicedo to Chelsea: Deal on the Brink of Collapse

The Midfield Conundrum: A Twist in the Tale

Chelsea’s pursuit of Brighton’s standout midfielder Moises Caicedo seems to have hit a brick wall. After two failed bids, including the latest offer of £80m, negotiations appear to be in jeopardy.

The Exciting Prospect

Caicedo, a long-coveted target by Chelsea, has already agreed to personal terms with the London club, and the move to Stamford Bridge looked imminent. However, a sudden twist of fate has led to the deal hanging in the balance.

The 21-year-old Ecuadorian sensation has been on Chelsea’s radar for some time, and the feeling is mutual, with Caicedo believed to be eager to make the move.

Brighton’s Stance

Last month (29 June), Chelsea initiated official talks with Brighton over the starlet. But Brighton’s evaluation of Caicedo, who was acquired from Independiente del Valle for a mere £4.5m in 2021, seems to be the sticking point.

Comparing him to Arsenal’s record signing Declan Rice, Brighton is holding out for a figure around £100m.

A Stalled Progress

Under Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea has been pushing hard for Caicedo’s signature. The talks, however, have now stalled, making this a key development in the transfer saga.

With a contract at the AMEX Stadium running until 2027, Caicedo’s last season comprised 43 appearances, one goal, and one assist, contributing to Brighton’s qualification for European football.

Chelsea’s Summer Spending

Chelsea has already splashed around £84m for Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku. They’ve also struck a deal with Rennes for Lesley Ugochukwu for £23.1m.

Adding to Pochettino’s options is Romelu Lukaku’s return, although the player seems resistant.