Erik ten Hag’s Challenge to Man Utd: Raise the Bar this Season

The Challenge for the New Era: Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United

Man Utd’s fearless manager, Erik ten Hag, is gearing up for his second season at Old Trafford, carrying the weight of expectations and the excitement of a new beginning.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has challenged his side to “raise the bar” and find “consistency” to achieve the targets he has set them.

A Season of Progress, Triumphs and Heartaches

In a candid review of his debut campaign, Ten Hag portrays a season of “progress,” leading United to their first trophy in six years and a Champions League return, thanks to a third-place finish.

Ten Hag has described his debut campaign in English football one of “progress” at Old Trafford.

United ended their six-year wait for a trophy and secured a return to the Champions League with a third-place finish that has only been exceeded twice in the decade since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

However, the journey wasn’t smooth. A string of losses, including a 4-0 defeat at Brentford and a crushing 7-0 loss at Liverpool, left scars that will motivate them for the upcoming pre-season.

The Summer Shake-up: New Faces at Old Trafford

The summer transfer window has been bustling for Man Utd, with no less than £166m spent on strengthening the squad.

They have strengthened this summer with the arrivals of midfielder Mason Mount and goalkeeper Andre Onana, while a deal for Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund has also been agreed that will take their summer spending to a minimum £166m.

Reflections on his first year in charge

Ten Hag, reflective and philosophical, shares his insights on the ups and downs of his inaugural season at Old Trafford. He recognises the need to push forward, elevate standards, and find consistency.

“There are always surprises, some positive, some negative. As a manager, you have to deal with them, manage the situation and act. You learn always.”

“All levels increased immensely and that was necessary. We were more dominant and created many chances.” “But still, we are not where we want to be. We have to raise the bar and go to the next levels.”

Tours, Team Building, and Global Competitions

Understanding football as a team sport, Ten Hag appreciates the value of pre-season tours and the importance of integration.

“Tours are good for team building, for new players to get the knowledge about the values and standards, on and off the field. It’s helpful that the players we have signed are already here, integrating in the team and getting the social connections. Football is a team sport and you need partnerships.”

Working with the Glazers

While Ten Hag’s focus remains on the field, he acknowledges a good information line with the club’s hierarchy, ensuring that the focus remains on improving the team.

Looking Forward: The Pre-Season Awaited

With Man Utd’s pre-season on the horizon, Erik ten Hag’s vision for the club is taking shape. The fans, the board, and the players all have their eyes set on new heights, and under Ten Hag, the expectation is that they will rise to meet them.