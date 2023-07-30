Why Lavia Might Reject Liverpool’s Offer

Lavia’s Liverpool Future: An Inside Look

Liverpool is in hot pursuit of Romeo Lavia, the 19-year-old midfield sensation from Southampton. With Jurgen Klopp at the helm and a midfield exodus that has seen stalwarts like Jordan Henderson leave for pastures new, the chase for Lavia is on, and Liverpool seems to be leading the race.

Romeo Lavia remains Liverpool’s key midfield target as Jurgen Klopp aims to sign the Southampton star in light of Jordan Henderson’s move to Saudi Arabia.

Lavia’s impressive performances for Southampton have attracted attention from major Premier League sides including Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal. However, with Chelsea shifting focus and Liverpool’s persistent interest, the race seems to be narrowing down.

The Premier League’s Most-Wanted: Interest from Top Clubs

The 19-year-old’s prowess on the pitch has seen his name linked with some of the Premier League’s biggest teams since Southampton’s relegation.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal have all expressed interest in Lavia in recent months, but it seems as though Chelsea and Liverpool are the only clubs still in the race to sign him.

Chelsea’s attention has been divided, with their summer fixated on Moises Caicedo, and now having agreed a deal for Stade Rennais midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu.

This situation leaves Liverpool in a prime position for signing Lavia, although, according to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea is not completely out of the race.

Liverpool’s Midfield Conundrum: Departures and Arrivals

Liverpool’s midfield has seen significant changes this window, with the departure of Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Even Fabinho’s future looks uncertain.

However, despite Liverpool’s strong standing, Lavia might need to think twice about moving to Anfield this summer.

Who should Lavia join?

Data analytics from SciSports present Liverpool as not the best fit for the Belgian. Using a complex algorithm encompassing potential development, formation, playing time and playing style, the Career Advice tool ranks Liverpool joint-10th as a suitable destination for Lavia, with Roma and Southampton leading the race.

Chelsea scores 75/100 on the suitability index, same as Borussia Dortmund. Interestingly, Wolves are ranked higher than Liverpool, despite the departures of Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves this window.

Conclusion: Klopp, Liverpool, and Lavia’s Dilemma

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool is keen on filling the void left in midfield. Yet, the suitability for Lavia is questioned due to the formation and chances of regular play.

Lavia’s decision is poised to be one of the summer’s biggest talking points. Only time will reveal if the Belgian finds his way to Anfield, or if Klopp’s tactics change to fit the emerging star.