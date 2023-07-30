Palace’s Olise Rejects Man City: Inside his £100,000-a-week Offer

Michael Olise’s Rise: From Man City Target to Crystal Palace Mainstay

With rumours swirling and anticipation building, Crystal Palace are planning to hold firm on their prized asset, Michael Olise. The winger has been the subject of intense interest from Manchester City and others, but Palace have a plan in mind. It’s time to take a closer look at this unfolding saga.

Crystal Palace’s Stance

The South London club is determined to secure Olise’s talents for the foreseeable future. With a £100,000-a-week+ contract extension on the table, Palace are making their intentions clear. In the words of a well-placed source who spoke to Football Insider, the club’s confidence in retaining Olise is strong.

The Man City Connection

The interest from Man City comes after Pep Guardiola identified the France Under-21 international as a potential replacement for Riyad Mahrez, who has completed his move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. It’s a twist that has set the stage for a summer of intrigue and speculation.

Olise’s Current Status and Value

Olise is no stranger to the pressure, having already spent time in the youth books at both Man City and Chelsea before seeking first-team football at Reading. His contract with Crystal Palace reportedly contains a £35 million release clause and runs until June 2026. The left-footed wizard has seen his value skyrocket since joining Crystal Palace in 2021 for a reported £8 million, scoring two goals and providing 11 assists in 40 appearances last season.

The Importance of Staying at Crystal Palace

The appeal of remaining at Selhurst Park is clear for Olise. Contentment in south London and the lure of regular first-team football at this stage in his development make Palace an attractive option. The new six-figure wage package would align Olise with the club’s other top earners, following the departure of Wilfried Zaha.

Crystal Palace are set to face Sheffield United in an away trip for their first Premier League match of the 2023-24 campaign on 12 August. With Olise in the fold, the expectations are high, and the club’s ambition is clear.