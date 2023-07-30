Chelsea’s Boehly Shocks World with Mbappe Talks

A Stunning Twist in the Transfer Saga

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has opened shock talks to sign arguably the world’s best player, Kylian Mbappe.

In a surprise turn of events, the Blues have initiated dialogue with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), seeking to bring Mbappe to Stamford Bridge. An incredible development in this summer’s transfer window, the deal involves Boehly personally, and the negotiations are said to be direct with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Chelsea’s Negotiation Tactics

That is according to Duncan Castles of the Daily Record, who reports on Sunday that Chelsea have opened negotiations with PSG to sign Mbappe.

The West London club is reportedly offering a cash-plus-player deal, although the specifics of which players may be included remain unclear.

Boehly has held direct negotiations over the deal with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

A Complex Decision for Mbappe

It remains to be seen whether Mbappe has any interest in joining Chelsea, having only last week refused to negotiate terms with Al Hilal.

The Saudi Arabian side had a €300m offer accepted, but it appears Mbappe’s sights are set on Real Madrid. However, the fact that Chelsea has entered the fray adds another layer of intrigue.

Mbappe’s Stance on His Future

The Saudi Arabian side had a €300m offer accepted by PSG, but it is widely accepted that Mbappe is holding out to join Real Madrid. Indeed Mbappe prefers to join Madrid on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of next season.

With his contract expiring soon, PSG has taken decisive steps, excluding Mbappe from their summer tour and placing him with other transfer-listed players.

Mbappe is still expected to join Real Madrid this summer or in 2024.

The Race for the French Superstar

Real Madrid and Chelsea are not the only big clubs who are in the race to sign Mbappe this summer.

Several clubs, including Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Liverpool, have shown interest. Yet, a move to these sides appears unlikely.

The Daily Record adds that an official bid from Real Madrid for Mbappe is expected in the coming weeks.

Conclusion

The race for Kylian Mbappe’s signature is heating up, and with Todd Boehly and Chelsea now firmly in the picture, this transfer saga promises to become one of the most memorable in recent history.