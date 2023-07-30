Gvardiol to Man City: A £140m Deal Could Be Close

Revealed: Man City in advanced talks to agree Josko Gvardiol deal – £140m in total

The Etihad Stadium may soon be the new home for the Croatian international and RB Leipzig sensation, Josko Gvardiol. According to insider sources, negotiations are heating up, and a record-breaking deal is on the horizon.

Gvardiol: A Highly Coveted Asset

The 21-year-old star who was a standout performer for DFB-Pokal winners Leipzig in the 2022-23 season, with 41 appearances in all competitions, has caught the attention of Premier League champions, Man City.

Man City’s Optimism About the Deal

Despite recent mixed signals about the negotiations, City’s camp has remained bullish about acquiring the young talent. A well-placed insider recently confirmed to Football Insider that the Manchester club remains “optimistic” about closing the deal.

The situation, however, isn’t straightforward. Leipzig’s sporting director Max Eberl has contradicted the optimism from the blue side of Manchester. As quoted by the Manchester Evening News (21 July), Eberl has stated that an agreement is “not even close.” Eberl has even gone so far as to insist that after receiving a significant fee for Dominik Szoboszlai’s transfer to Liverpool, Leipzig is financially secure and “don’t need the money” for Gvardiol.

A Mega Deal in the Making

The Premier League champions are no strangers to significant investments. The potential Gvardiol transfer, expected to exceed £140 million in total costs, including wages for a five-year deal, would be a near club-record, shadowing the £100 million paid to Aston Villa in the summer of 2021.

Negotiations: The Current State

With active talks between City and Leipzig executives and sources explaining the negotiations are at an advanced stage, this deal could turn out to be a blockbuster one. Gvardiol’s contract runs until June 2027, giving Leipzig an edge in the negotiations, but his release clause of almost £100 million only becomes active in the summer of 2024.

As both clubs continue to strategise and negotiate, the transfer window’s closure draws near. For Man City, the acquisition of Gvardiol could be a defining moment in their quest for further dominance, while for RB Leipzig, the potential funds could set them up for future success.