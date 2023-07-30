Chelsea Agree Fee For Ligue 1 Wanted Man

A New Blue at the Bridge: Chelsea Closes Deal for Monaco’s Disasi

Bidding Farewell to the Riviera, Greeting Stamford Bridge

It’s now inked and official, according to the well-reputed Athletic, Chelsea Football Club have successfully secured a deal for Monaco’s defensive titan, Axel Disasi. The details suggest a fee around the ballpark of £38.6m. Now entering the twilight of his contract with Monaco, with just two years remaining, Disasi was a figure of interest in this transfer window not just for Chelsea, but also Manchester United and Newcastle United.

The Monaco Connection

But the blue allure of Chelsea has won out, though not without some caution and strategic planning from Monaco. Before they could wave their French defender au revoir, they needed assurance of a solid replacement. A green light was finally given after they landed on a successful agreement with Southampton for Mohammed Salisu.

Pochettino’s Defence Reinforcement Strategy

For Chelsea’s head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, it’s been a balancing act following a significant loss on the defensive front. The pre-season tour of the US brought with it not just fierce competition, but also a serious setback. The ACL injury of centre-back Wesley Fofana has left the team and the fans on a precarious edge.

In his own words, Pochettino expressed his expectations, “We need to build a balanced squad | ‘Players need to be committed'”. For the former Tottenham manager, it’s all about commitment to the Chelsea cause, whether you’re a star on the starting line-up or waiting on the bench.

Chelsea’s Defensive Alternatives

The centre-back positions are currently filled by an array of skilled individuals. The line-up includes the likes of Levi Colwill, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, and the recovering Benoit Badiashile, who is working his way back from a hamstring injury.

The addition of Disasi, known for his right-sided centre-back skills, to the Chelsea squad will no doubt provide a fresh tactical advantage. The Frenchman, who had a stint at the 2022 World Cup, is no stranger to new environments, having made the shift from Reims to Monaco in 2020 after four years.

A Summer of Signings

Chelsea’s shopping spree this summer has been nothing short of impressive. Disasi’s signing marks the third major recruitment, following the acquisitions of forwards Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal and Christopher Nkuku from RB Leipzig.

Summer Series Triumph

Coinciding with this major signing is Chelsea’s recent triumph in the inaugural Premier League Summer Series. Pochettino’s side claimed a 2-0 victory over Fulham, showing that despite the defensive shake-ups, Chelsea remains a force to be reckoned with.