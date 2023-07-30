Arsenal Plot Unexpected Move For Wanted Goalkeeper

Unexpected Bid Incoming from North London

In a somewhat unexpected twist, the Gunners are said to be gearing up to make a bid for Brentford’s acclaimed goalkeeper, David Raya. This follows the surprising rejection of a loan proposal from Bayern Munich by the English Premier League Club.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the Spaniard, whose contract comes to an end next summer, is currently priced at an approximate £40m by his club. He has expressed his wish not to renew his contract with the Bees, stirring up interest from several clubs across Europe.

The North London Goalkeeper Duel

Tottenham had previously shown interest in Raya but decided against pursuing the transfer earlier this summer. Now, it appears that Arsenal is taking the lead in the chase for the goalkeeper, hoping to bring him in to challenge Aaron Ramsdale for a starting position.

The club are expected to submit a formal proposal, effectively testing Brentford’s resolve. With Raya showing a preference for the move to North London over a position in Bayern, the tides seem to be turning in favour of Arsenal.

Bayern’s Unsuccessful Loan Bid

Despite the recent leg injury of their stalwart goalkeeper Manuel Neuer , Bayern’s proposal for a Raya loan was declined by Brentford, putting all negotiation processes on hold. The German champions had seen the Spaniard as their first choice to bolster their goalkeeper squad, a move which now seems unlikely. This comes as Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer is expected to make a switch to Internazionale in the coming week.

Raya’s Current Standing with Brentford

Raya, in the meantime, is continuing his pre-season training with the rest of Brentford’s squad on their US tour. Brentford, perhaps anticipating a potential move for Raya, secured the services of the Dutch international Mark Flekken from Freiburg to be their new first-choice keeper.

When asked about Raya’s situation, Brentford’s manager, Thomas Frank, stated, “I think it’s natural that he would like to leave if it’s a good opportunity for him. We all think it’s a good idea at the right price.” The ball is now in Arsenal’s court as they prepare to swoop in for the £40m-rated goalkeeper. It remains to be seen if this move materialises, marking a pivotal moment for Arsenal, Raya, and Brentford.