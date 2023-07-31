Desert Dilemma: United’s Onana Shines Despite Dortmund Loss

Manchester United – A Pre-season Spell in the Desert

In the shimmering Nevada desert, Manchester United tasted the sour note of defeat, falling 3-2 to Borussia Dortmund amidst the glitz of Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium.

A Night of Firsts for Onana

With a reputation as a passionate and vocal player, Andre Onana, Manchester United’s new Cameroonian guardian, came on after the half-time whistle. No stranger to heated exchanges, he showed exactly why he was brought on board by Erik ten Hag. Despite being known for his deft ability with the ball, Onana demonstrated an authoritative presence in the face of a costly error.

As Harry Maguire’s errant pass landed at the feet of Dortmund’s Christian Eriksen, Onana made a decisive save against Sebastian Haller, only to rush out and express his fiery dissatisfaction towards Maguire. The former skipper, displaying a stoic demeanour, refrained from getting entangled in a verbal rally.

Discord Among Defenders

Another episode of disagreement unfolded on the pitch, with Brandon Williams and Tom Heaton, the evening’s initial goalkeeping choice, at its centre. Williams, previously accountable for the cancellation of Diogo Dalot’s noteworthy strike by Donyell Malen, reacted vehemently when Heaton pointed fingers at him for Dortmund’s second goal.

Heaton pointed out that Williams’ sluggish return to position had played Malen onside, but the defender vociferously voiced his objections.

The Costly Consequence of Defensive Errors

An equaliser by Antony gave a fleeting hope for Manchester United. However, another defensive lapse – a gift of possession from Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the vicinity of the penalty area – saw Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko delivering the decisive goal.

Young Omari Forson, given his fourth pre-season appearance, had an intense face-off with Karim Adeyemi. This was enough for ten Hag to step onto the field, while Bruno Fernandes expressed his dissatisfaction to the fourth official as Dortmund players continuously badgered the young talent.

Injury Concerns

As Amad Diallo, the Ivorian winger, hobbled out of the stadium with a knee concern, and Kobbie Mainoo is expected to miss an extended period due to an ankle injury, Manchester United’s medical team is set for a busy schedule.

Having opened their pre-season with three consecutive wins, Manchester United has now lost two games in succession. The Red Devils will look to regain their momentum as they face Lens at Old Trafford and Athletic Bilbao in Dublin, before their Premier League campaign kicks off against Wolves at Old Trafford on August 14th.