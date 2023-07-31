Sergio Reguilon: From Spurs to Real Sociedad’s Shortlist?

A New Chapter Beckoning for Spurs’ Reguilon?

It’s a tale of one man’s struggle against adversity. The Spurs’ left-back, the mercurial Sergio Reguilon, has found himself squarely in the crosshairs of LaLiga’s Real Sociedad reveal Daily Mail. A past season peppered with challenges and a stint at Atletico Madrid, sadly, marred by persistent groin and hamstring injuries. It was an ordeal that witnessed him step onto the pitch for Simeone’s men a meagre 12 times.

Limited Game Time in Madrid

Only twice did the Spanish defender find himself in the starting line-up. Nonetheless, an enticing prospect brews in the horizon for him. Sociedad, not perturbed by his limited game time, are contemplating bringing Reguilon back to his homeland’s illustrious top-tier football scene.

Strengthening for a Champions League Return

The men of Imanol Alguacil are on the hunt for reinforcements. A return to the Champions League necessitates an injection of new blood, and Reguilon’s experience might just fit the bill. The 26-year-old was a part of the Spurs’ pre-season tour, adding his skills to their battles against West Ham and Lion City Sailors of Singapore.

A Crowded Field at Tottenham

Reguilon shares the left-back position with a trio of Spurs’ talents – Destiny Udogie, Ryan Sessegnon and Ben Davies. Since his £30million move from Real Madrid in 2020, he’s graced the pitch in the Spurs’ colours 67 times. However, during Antonio Conte’s tenure as manager, he found himself benched, triggering his loan move.

Despite the bump in the road, it’s important to remember that Reguilon arrived at Tottenham with a glittering CV, fresh off the back of helping Sevilla to Europa League glory in 2020. As reported by Daily Mail, could a return to LaLiga with Sociedad write the next triumphant chapter in his career?